POTSDAM — Aswin Pitchiya and Arash Bahrololoomi, who are both graduate students in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department at Clarkson University, have both received national travel awards to present at the PRiME 2020 meeting.
Due to the pandemic, the event will be held virtually in Honolulu, Hawaii next month. The monetary amount of the travel award is still provided to the students to use for other charges such as registration or membership in the society.
Pitchiya will present on the Design and Characterization of Porous Graphite Bipolar Plates for Water Management in PEM Fuel Cells and Bahrololoomi will present his research on Electrodeposited Nickel-Iron Clusters Onto Glassy Carbon for the Detection of Methylene Blue.
