Students get micro for river research

Kelsey M. Cullen and Maria G. Pelusi collect water from the research vessel Lampsilis on the Upper St. Lawrence River. Provided photo

POTSDAM — A team of Clarkson University graduate students is studying the DNA of microorganisms in the St. Lawrence River to see how they’ve been impacted by human activity.

Graduate students Kelsey M. Cullen, of Alexandria Bay, Maria G. Pelusi, of Ogdensburg, and Austin G. Marshall, of Clayton, are onboard the research vessel Lampsilis, which comes from the University of Quebec at Three Rivers.

