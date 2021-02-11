WHITE PLAINS — The New York Power Authority is kicking off its “SustainAbleU — Let’s Get Climate Smart” employee education program this month with curriculum materials prepared by faculty and staff at Clarkson University, Cornell University, the Paleontological Research Institute, and SUNY Environmental Science & Forestry.
Drawing on its expertise in climate change science and education, the Clarkson Institute for a Sustainable Environment is supporting the delivery of a comprehensive education and training program for NYPA’s nearly 2,400 employees in New York state.
Clarkson researchers, along with researchers from Cornell and ESF, have been awarded contracts to partner with NYPA — the largest state public power organization in the U.S. — to provide a unique corporate-scale climate education program for all employees this year. The program will help prepare employees to help meet Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals that set aggressive decarbonization, electrification and renewable energy goals.
The Clarkson/ESF team is led by Susan Powers, director of Clarkson’s ISE and the Spence Professor of Sustainable Environmental Systems, with additional leadership of Jan DeWaters, associate professor in the Institute for STEM Ed, who is leading efforts to assess the program’s learning outcomes and Courtney Johnson-Woods, assistant professor in the Department of Communications and Media, who is responsible for production of the e-learning modules. The project leverages faculty and staff from Clarkson’s Potsdam, Schenectady and Beacon campuses with a range of interdisciplinary expertise in climate change and energy science, engineering and policy, communications, and education.
The ESF team will be led by members of the College’s Open Academy, including Associate Director Katherina Searing, along with Brandon Murphy, coordinator of ESF’s Teaching and Learning Center, who is supporting the design and production of the e-learning modules. ESF faculty and staff from across the campus are providing content expertise to the project.
The team will develop interactive, asynchronous presentations and lead live discussion sessions and special lectures. They also will conduct a benchmarking survey to establish a baseline of climate science literacy among NYPA employees, and measure gains in their understanding of climate change concepts as the program progresses this year.
A team of researchers from Cornell is working closely with the Clarkson/ESF team. Led by Allison M. Chatrchyan, senior research associate in the Department of Global Development and the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS), with Ingrid Zabel, climate change education manager from PRI, the project will leverage the Cornell Climate Smart Solutions Program and its multidisciplinary expertise in climate science, communication and policy analysis.
Chatrchyan, Zabel, and their colleagues have experience developing and leading climate change education programs, including courses, workshops and curricula for community members, students, volunteers, and farmers.
The first module, launched last week, introduces NYPA employees to the intersecting challenges of climate change, poverty and racial inequities, and the COVID-19 pandemic, identifying links between these crises and providing ways to think about community impacts in a new light.
“This new program will educate all NYPA employees on basic climate change science,” Clarkson’s Powers said. “We hope that the incredible leadership that NYPA is taking with this effort will serve as an exemplar for other companies and agencies to follow as they also recognize the importance of all employees understanding climate change and their role in developing a range of technological, social and policy solutions.”
According to Powers, climate change training and increased literacy will help NYPA employees better understand the risks posed by climate change and the best strategies for mitigating these risks.
Education and training efforts will focus on three objectives: provide each NYPA employee with a working knowledge of the science of climate change, climate impacts and climate solutions; provide research-based evidence on the science of climate change in order to clarify misconceptions; and highlight NYPA’s plans to address climate change in its overall strategic planning.
For more information about the “SustainAbleU — Let’s Get Climate Smart” employee education program and how it is helping to make NYPA employees climate smart, email Lielle.berman@nypa.gov.
