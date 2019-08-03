POTSDAM — After conducting a national search, Clarkson University has appointed a new chief financial officer to replace CFO James D. Fish.
Robert Cree is scheduled to begin at Clarkson in September.
His appointment was endorsed by a search committee that included Clarkson faculty and staff and members of the university’s Board of Trustees. Mr. Cree will also serve as treasurer to the trustees.
As CFO at Wells College and through previous roles at Ithaca College, Mr. Cree is experienced with the intricacies of the New York state higher education financial environment as well as the national marketplace for colleges and universities, Clarkson officials said in a news release.
Mr. Cree holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from SUNY Empire State College and a master’s degree in business administration from Ithaca College.
With career roles spanning the banking industry, private sector companies and higher education, Clarkson officials said Mr. Cree brings a wide range of financial management experience, including budgeting and financial planning, policy development and compliance and fund investment.
Mr. Fish, a 1979 Clarkson graduate, announced his plans to retire from Clarkson last spring. He has been employed by the university since 1990 and has served as its CFO since 2010.
