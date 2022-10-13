POTSDAM — Clarkson University will inaugurate President Marc P. Christensen at 11 a.m. Saturday at in Cheel Arena.
“We’re very much looking forward to it,” said Kelly O. Chezum, Clarkson’s vice president for external relations. “It really is going to be a wonderful celebration.”
Mr. Christensen took over the position in July after President Anthony G. Collins retired after 19 years.
More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony. It will start with a procession that includes alumni associations, leadership councils for all the university’s schools, the board of trustees, a pipe and drum band and faculty members with Mr. Christensen at the end.
There will also be a procession of delegates from higher education institutions from across the region and country, entering in order of the years they were founded. Harvard University will lead, along with SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Canton, St. Lawrence University, Yale University and Southern Methodist University, where Mr. Christensen worked before coming to Potsdam.
“We have great representation from across the country,” Ms. Chezum said.
After being inaugurated, Mr. Christensen will speak and he’s chosen the theme “Clarkson knows who it is and why it matters,” Ms. Chezum added.
“Having just celebrated our 125th anniversary of our founding in 1896, this is a fitting them, honoring our past; emphasizing the exceptional social and economic relevance Clarkson University and its graduates hold today; and defining a path forward for innovative teaching, research, and partnership,” Ms. Chezum wrote in an email. “All contributing to resolution of issues and solutions to challenges that matter to a world seeking sustainable solutions; and to students pursuing rewarding career outcomes.”
There will be events leading up to the inauguration. On Friday evening at Cheel, Mr. Christensen will attend the Clarkson women’s hockey game, with a special twist between the second and third periods. Clarkson students have created a Rube Goldberg machine, which they will set up and use to help Mr. Christensen shoot a puck into a net, all in under three minutes.
On Saturday, the public is invited to show up to campus at 7:45 a.m. to participate in the ROTC’s formation run. For those who don’t feel like running, there will be guided nature walks along Clarkson’s Institute for Sustainable Environment. Parking for the inauguration will be in a lot adjacent to Cheel Arena.
Prior to coming to Clarkson, Mr. Christensen was dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Cornell University in 1993, his master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Mason University in 1998 and his doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from George Mason University in 2001. He also participated in the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education Management Development Program.
Before his academic career, Mr. Christensen was identified by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as a “rising star in microsystems research.” He began his professional career as a technical leader in BDM’s Sensors and Photonics Group, now part of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. In 1997, he co-founded Applied Photonics, an optical interconnection company that provided hardware demonstrations for multiple DARPA programs. He holds 10 U.S. patents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.