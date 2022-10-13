Clarkson to inaugurate Christensen as president

Christensen

POTSDAM — Clarkson University will inaugurate President Marc P. Christensen at 11 a.m. Saturday at in Cheel Arena.

“We’re very much looking forward to it,” said Kelly O. Chezum, Clarkson’s vice president for external relations. “It really is going to be a wonderful celebration.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.