POTSDAM — In the first seminar of Clarkson University’s 10-week COVID-19 series, Douglas G. Bohl shared some of what it’s like to be a first responder.
“Imagine it’s 4 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “The radio, after you hear the tones, will go off and will say something like, ‘Stand by Potsdam rescue, respond for a 65-year-old female, difficulty breathing and weak.’”
With little other information, Mr. Bohl, a Clarkson associate professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering, and an Advanced EMT with Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, would be sent out.
“You jump out of bed, you get your gear on and your brain slowly starts functioning,” Mr. Bohl said. “And as it starts to function, you start to think, ‘What am I getting myself into?’”
A first responder might consider possible conditions that led to the call — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma or heart attack.
But now, responders add another consideration: “Is it COVID-19?”
The SARS-CoV-2 Webinar Series, organized by Clarkson’s Institute for a Sustainable Environment and Clarkson Ignite, will feature weekly presentations by engineers about personal protective equipment, airborne particles and modeling the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Nearly 100 people tuned in to Mr. Bohl’s virtual presentation Wednesday afternoon, “PPE Issues and Solutions: Perspectives of a First Responder Engineer.”
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its list of COVID-19 symptoms last week — the list now includes muscle pain and repeated shaking with chills — Mr. Bohl said identifying a suspected coronavirus case in the field is challenging because the disease caused by the virus “mimics” the symptoms presented by several other illnesses, including the flu and common cold.
“That really leaves a lot of uncertainty when you’re going off into the world, and it’s really, at this point, hard to know what a suspected COVID case is,” he said.
When responders are dispatched to a location for a medical emergency, they determine the PPE they should wear to treat and transport a patient to a hospital based on the nature of the call.
“The choice of what equipment I’m using to protect myself is a fluid choice, and it may change depending upon the situation that I’m in,” Mr. Bohl said.
Even before the novel coronavirus was first detected in the United States on Jan. 20, emergency medical calls warranted the use of gloves and a surgical mask, typically a cloth mask that covers the mouth and nose. Any calls involving a person who is having “difficulty breathing” typically prompted the use of gloves and an N95 respirator, which provides protection by sealing to a person’s face and filtering airborne particles.
Emergency medical protocols now direct responders to wear N95 respirators for all calls, Mr. Bohl said, and additional PPE use decisions are now made when responding to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, as well as any calls that lead to CPR or assisted breathing treatments.
For response scenarios involving a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case, guidelines include wearing two sets of gloves, a disposable gown, N95 masks for responders, and the patient wears a surgical mask.
An additional disposable cap, gown and booties set is recommended when any type of aerosolization — CPR, oxygen delivery, intubation or other breathing treatments — takes place.
“The reality is that PPE is a limited resource, and that’s always something that’s true,” Mr. Bohl said, adding that PPE shortages have been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Because we have a wide variety of presentations in the COVID crisis, and the infection rate is really high, this argues for a conservative approach, and it might be easy to say ‘Why not just go all out on the PPE?’”
Given the global shortage of PPE, unstable PPE supply chains and distribution challenges reported by the World Health Organization, CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the last month, the decision to “go all out” on PPE is complicated, Mr. Bohl said.
Potsdam Rescue typically operates in teams of three — one driver and two medical providers — but crews have been reduced to two initial responders — one driver and one medical provider — during the pandemic to limit person-to-person contact.
In 2019, Potsdam Rescue responded to nearly 2,100 calls, with about 500 of those calls classified as “respiratory” or “sick,” Mr. Bohl said. With response teams reduced to two staff, at least 1,000 sets of PPE would have been needed for those calls under current guidelines.
Even if only gloves and disposable N95 respirators were used, “that’s still 1,000 N95s just for Potsdam Rescue,” he said, so realistically, decisions about wearing additional PPE on all calls must be flexible.
An 18-month supply of additional PPE for Potsdam Rescue, Mr. Bohl added, normally consists of about 30 disposable respirators, six to eight disposable gowns and two kits that each include a gown, cap and booties. Based on increasing cases of COVID-19 since it was first detected in St. Lawrence County on March 25, he said that 18-month supply would have covered the squad for about seven days.
Potsdam Rescue, along with other emergency responders in the region, has received some supplies from the state’s stockpile, and Clarkson University science labs have donated PPE equipment to the squad and Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
When responders put on PPE, a process called donning, the individual and the equipment is clean, and when the PPE is being used, “that’s when it’s performing and it’s protecting you,” Mr. Bohl said.
“The actual risk of exposure is most pronounced when you’re actually taking off your PPE,” he said.
PPE removal, called doffing, must be done carefully to avoid cross-contamination of skin, clothing or surroundings. And the decontamination of reusable PPE, like the reusable respirators many first responders and health care workers are now using, is only effective if done correctly, with calculated solutions.
Reusable cloth masks used on grocery trips and essential outings can, and should, be washed after each use, Mr. Bohl said.
But reusable respirators, he stressed, cannot be effectively decontaminated using soap and water, alcohol-based cleaners like hand sanitizer, liquid disinfectants or wipes, bleach, microwaves or high heat because those methods degrade the respirator’s filtration material.
Decontamination solutions for reusable respirators, researched and practiced across the United States, include a vaporized hydrogen peroxide treatment, prolonged warm heat and ultraviolet-C light exposure, though Mr. Bohl said the complicated and volatile nature of the hydrogen peroxide and prolonged heat methods makes them less viable options for local EMS operations.
With the design from a Seattle builder and supplies costing about $150, Mr. Bohl built a portable UVC unit for Potsdam Rescue.
“It’s a little nerve wracking because it’s literally a black box, and as a mechanical engineer, I like it when things hum or vibrate or get warm, or there’s something mechanical going on,” he said. “This is light, so just sitting there, you can’t tell how it’s working. As a result, I’m adding a UV light sensor so that we can have an indicator that it’s actually working and producing what it’s supposed to.”
After Mr. Bohl and a colleague, Clarkson Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Shane Rogers, completed independent calculations for the UVC unit, the pair determined N95 masks would need to be exposed to UVC light for 5 minutes, which is specific to the Potsdam Rescue device.
“I never like to trust things that I’m doing on the back of an envelope without somebody else using a different envelope,” Mr. Bohl said.
Respirators from Potsdam Rescue responders, he said, are limited to five cycles of reuse before they are pulled out of service. Names and hash marks keep track of the reusable respirators, and responders are asked to use log sheets to document reuse.
Since the UVC exposure also degrades the elasticity of respirator straps and respirators with higher quality straps are not commercially available due to demand, Mr. Bohl is now working on developing a reusable harness that can be disinfected in the UVC unit with less degradation.
“As an engineer, for this (UVC) solution, I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “As an EMT, would I use it? Yep. I would use it and am using it. ... It’s not perfect yet, but we’re working on it right now as we speak.”
The second seminar will feature Suresh Dhaniyala, Bayard D. Clarkson distinguished professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering, who will present “COVID-19: Story from a Classical Aerosol Science Perspective” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Instructions for joining the virtual seminar are posted to Clarkson’s website.
