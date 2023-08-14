By Christopher Lenney
Watertown Daily Times
By Christopher Lenney
Watertown Daily Times
The Lewis School of Health Sciences at Clarkson University is launching a new nine-month paramedic program starting in November. This program is a joint effort with St. Lawrence Health and Clarkson University’s School of Health Sciences, and it aims to address the shortage in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staffing in the North Country and nearby rural areas.
According to Douglas Wildermuth, the Director of EMS & Experiential Learning at Clarkson University, the institution is dedicated to tackling the healthcare challenges faced by nearby communities. The unveiling of the paramedic program is a significant stride towards providing healthcare professionals with the necessary training and resources to deliver exceptional emergency medical services.
Clarkson’s new paramedic program aims to help EMS providers in rural areas facing financial constraints. The program offers various scholarships to qualifying applicants, which can help them overcome any financial obstacles that may prevent them from pursuing their passion. This way, students can concentrate on their studies and apply their practical skills to serve the community.
The upcoming paramedic program is a full-time educational opportunity that allows students to focus on their studies and gain practical experience in simulated emergency scenarios. Moreover, individuals can acquire college credits, making this program an attractive selection for those who wish to further their educational aspirations.
