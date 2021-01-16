POTSDAM — Clarkson University Doctor of Physical Therapy student Paige Weston ‘23 has been awarded the Kafka-Phillips Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship was created to celebrate two people who shared a deep love for life and adventure and strong dedication to the physical therapy profession, Kathleen Kafka, and Reed Phillips. It was established in 2014 by their classmates, the DPT Class of 2016, and the Physical Therapy Department.
Dr. Vicki LaFay, program director of the PT Program says, “Paige is a strong and committed student, who clearly shares many of the traits exemplified so well by Reed and Kathleen. She seeks to support her peers, makes herself available to others inside and outside the classroom, and finds ways to demonstrate her dedication to the profession even now as a first-year DPT student. We are proud to have her and the other excellent candidates for this scholarship representing our program in the community and beyond.”
In honor of Kafka and Phillips, the memorial scholarship is awarded annually to a deserving first-year DPT student at Clarkson University who strives to implement the core values of the physical therapy profession both inside and outside the classroom in the same manner that Kathleen and Reed did.
Applications are reviewed and the scholarship awarded based on a number of criteria including, but not limited to, adventure for life outside the classroom, passion, and commitment to the physical therapy profession, demonstration of the APTA Core Values, and their current standing in the Clarkson University DPT program.
