POTSDAM — After canceling its on-site commencement scheduled for May, Clarkson University has made a tentative plan to host an on-site ceremony on Aug. 15 at its Potsdam campus.
No decisions have been made for the Clarkson School recognition ceremony, or the university’s Capital Region Campus ceremony, scheduled for June.
Based on survey responses from 2020 prospective graduates about how to best celebrate their milestones, “students overwhelmingly want the opportunity to participate in an in-person commencement,” university officials wrote in a statement.
“In a month’s time, there should have been a commencement happening right here on this floor, the podium behind me,” Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins said in an announcement he made from Cheel Arena last Friday. “We should be celebrating, and yet, here we are in the midst of a crisis.”
A finalized plan for the August commencement is expected by June 30, based on federal, state and local health directives on gatherings and travel.
Students and families who are unable to attend in August will have the option to participate virtually or return for ceremonies in December 2020 or May 2021, according to the university.
For those planning on attending in August, Clarkson announced it anticipates providing free campus housing for students from Thursday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 16.
Over that weekend, traditional recognition events are planned — Last Lectures, Cultural Graduation and ROTC commissioning, among others.
“We truly were buoyed by the number of responses and comments from students impacted by this decision that reflect the Golden Knight spirit and their personal resilience that will serve them well in their personal and professional endeavors,” university officials said in a statement.
For students who hope to begin their higher education at Clarkson in the fall, the university has launched a virtual landing page, where links are available for open-house-style events and panels.
While campus visitation is suspended, online panels facilitated by parents, alumni and current students are each scheduled through April. Sessions covering transfer student admissions, diversity and inclusion, residence life, studying abroad and financial aid, as well as department-specific academic sessions are also scheduled.
The virtual admissions portal can be accessed on the university’s website.
With the New York State on PAUSE order currently extended through April 29, area universities continue to remind students, employees and community members about telecommunications health resources.
For Clarkson’s employees covered by university insurance, telehealth wellness services are available, and confidential connections can be made by contacting university human resources.
For students, the Student Health and Counseling Center can be reached at 315-268-6633, or shac@clarkson.edu, for virtual appointments or direction to other health resources.
New York’s free mental health hotline can be reached by calling 1-844-863-9314.
