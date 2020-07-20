POTSDAM — After canceling its on-site commencement scheduled for May and tentatively rescheduling the ceremony for Aug. 15, Clarkson University has again postponed commencement for the Class of 2020 until May 2021.
In a Monday announcement, the university cited the “negative national direction of the COVID-19 pandemic” as the primary reason for the further postponement. For those who cannot attend in person in May 2021, a live stream of the ceremony will be viewable.
Based on survey responses from 2020 prospective graduates about how to best celebrate their milestones, “students overwhelmingly want the opportunity to participate in an in-person commencement,” university officials wrote in an April statement.
