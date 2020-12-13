POTSDAM — Stephanie Schuckers, the Paynter-Kringman Endowed Professor in Engineering Science at Clarkson University has been appointed to the Board of the Biometrics Institute as an Academic Representative.
She also directs Clarkson’s Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR). It’s the only National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry/University Cooperative Research Center (IUCRC) focusing on serving its affiliates in the rapidly growing areas of identity science and biometric recognition through an interdisciplinary group of faculty, researchers, and students. Some of the many affiliates of CITeR are organizations like HID, the Defense Forensic Science Center, the FBI, and Qualcomm, among others.
The Biometrics Institute is also driven by the needs of its members. It was founded in July 2001 to provide an independent and impartial international multi-stakeholder platform for the sharing of knowledge and information about biometrics. Their mission is to promote the responsible and ethical use of biometrics through thought-leadership and good-practice guidance. For example, the institute has recently released its Three Laws of Biometrics, a prompt for anyone operating in biometrics to remember the fundamentals of using the technology responsibly and ethically.
“Because the organization is focused on the user-driven experience, it is important for me to understand that in order to direct the research that we do at the University,” Schuckers said. “Another important reason why I want to be active in the Biometrics Institute is because of their focus on privacy and ethics. Technology is evolving rapidly and it is important that we don’t lose sight of that, they need to go hand in hand.”
Schuckers is active in the vulnerabilities group and hosts workshops on vulnerabilities as well as leads the academic and innovative group in the Biometrics Institute.
