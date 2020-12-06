POTSDAM — Bill Vitek, Professor Emeritus at Clarkson University, has published a free book with the New Perennials Project. It is called The Perennial Turn: Contemporary Essays from the Field. It is the first book in a new open-access publishing project that focuses on regenerative agriculture, ecological sustainability, and social justice.
The collection of essays and art is a multi-year exploration of the role of agriculture and education in culture. The New Perennials Project is making the book available at no cost to the public.
“Our hope is that students and teachers in both high schools and universities will find the essays challenging and useful in their work. Beyond the classroom, we believe readers who are concerned with the state of the world will find the anthology compelling,” said Bill Vitek, the volume’s editor and Clarkson Professor Emeritus.
Vitek directs the New Perennials Project and is a Scholar in Residence at Middlebury College. Vitek taught philosophy for 32 years at Clarkson University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.