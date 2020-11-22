Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain. Snow may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.