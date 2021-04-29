POTSDAM — Evgeny Katz, the Milton Kerker Chair in Colloid Science in the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science at Clarkson University has been named a Fellow of the International Society of Electrochemistry.
This is the highest international recognition in the area of electrochemistry. Dr. Katz received the ISE Fellow appointment in recognition of his outstanding scientific contributions to the field of electrochemistry.
Katz received his PhD in Chemistry from Frumkin Institute of Electrochemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia in 1983. He was a senior researcher at the Institute of Photosynthesis, Russian Academy of Sciences, Pushchino, Russia, 1983-1991. During 1992 and 1993 he performed research at München Technische Universität in Germany as a Humboldt fellow. Later, from 1993 to 2006, Dr. Katz was a Research Associate Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. In 2006 he joined the Department of Chemistry & Biomolecular Science, Clarkson University, as the Milton Kerker Chaired Professor of Chemistry.
He has (co)authored over 490 papers in peer-reviewed journals/books with total citations of more than 40,000 (Hirsch-index 92) and holds more than 20 international patents. He has edited or wrote ten books on different topics, including electrochemistry, molecular and biomolecular computing, implantable bioelectronics, nanotechnology, biosensors and forensic science. He was an Editor-in-Chief for IEEE Sensors Journal (2009-2012) and he is a member of the editorial boards of many other journals. Presently, he is an Associate Editor of Electrochemical Science Advances (a new international journal published by Wiley-VCH).
His scientific interests are in the broad areas of bioelectronics, biosensors, biofuel cells, bionanotechnology and biomolecular information processing (bio-computing). In 2011, Thomson Reuters released data identifying the world’s top 100 chemists over the past 10 years as ranked by the impact of their published research. He was included in that list as No. 63 from an approximate total of a million chemists indexed by Thomson Reuters. Katz was also included in the list of top cited chemists, with a worldwide rank of 384 based on his H-index.
He has received many awards in his long career, among them, the international award Katsumi Niki Prize for Bioelectrochemistry by ISE in 2019, Clarkson’s Lifetime Research Achievement Award in 2014, he won the Kaye Awards for Scientific Innovations from the Hebrew University in Israel in 1995 and 2004, and the State Medal of Inventor, USSR in 1989. Dr. Katz has been inducted into Clarkson’s Million Dollar Club for the significant amount (over 1 million) of external funding that his research activities have garnered.
