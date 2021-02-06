Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High near 25F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.