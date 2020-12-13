POTSDAM — Biosensors are analytical devices that are able to convert a biological response into an electrical signal. The “golden” biosensor must be highly specific, independent of physical parameters (e.g., pH, temperature, etc.), and should be reusable. The research within the biosensing field requires a multidisciplinary approach that involves different branches of science such as chemistry, biology, and engineering.
A new comprehensive book on biosensors was edited by Prof. Evgeny Katz, who is a Milton Kerker Endowed Chair, and Dr. Paolo Bollella, Research Assistant Professor working with Prof. Katz, both are from the Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Science at Clarkson University.
The book, Biosensors — Recent Advances and Future Challenges is a carefully assembled collection of chapters written by the best experts in the area. The book is devoted to all aspects of biosensing in a very broad definition, including, but not limited to, biomolecular composition used in biosensors (e.g., biocatalytic enzymes, DNAzymes, abiotic nanospecies with biocatalytic features, bioreceptors, DNA/RNA, aptasensors, etc.), physical signal transduction mechanisms (e.g., electrochemical, optical, magnetic, etc.), engineering of different biosensing platforms, operation of biosensors in vitro and in vivo (implantable or wearable devices), self-powered biosensors, etc. The present book covers all research areas related to biosensor devices, biosensoric procedures, and various biosensor applications.
