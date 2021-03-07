POTSDAM — A new Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program is coming to Clarkson University this summer thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation. Aquatic Science, Engineering, and Technology (ASET) REU will bring eight undergraduates to Clarkson each summer for a 10-week research experience during the summers of 2021-22.
Under the direction of biology Professors Alan Christian and Andrew David, ASET will focus on the Great Lakes and Hudson River basin environmental research. REU interns will have opportunities to conduct research in a range of disciplines with a focus on 1. Aquatic Natural Sciences, 2. Aquatic Social, Behavioral and Economic Sciences and 3. Aquatic Resource Engineering.
Students will conduct projects to develop skills in aquatic ecology and evolution, molecular toxicology, aquatic chemistry, geochemistry and biogeochemistry, water resource management, conservation, and sustainability, aquatic resource engineering and more. The program includes an integrative learning community through research, seminars, professional development and social activities.
“Drew and I look forward to offering this program and continuing the long tradition of environmental REU programs at Clarkson. We wish to thank the faculty that contributed research descriptions or offered to be faculty mentors for the proposal and also thank Trish Lowney for her invaluable feedback on the proposal,” said Christian.
This award is co-funded from both the Directorate of Biological Sciences and the Division of Ocean Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.