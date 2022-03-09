Clarkson University Provost Robyn E. Hannigan has been appointed the 19th president of Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa., effective July 1.
An environmental scientist, she has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, owns four patents for advanced medical application technologies, and has “leveraged her prowess for invention and innovation” to create two start-up companies founded in partnership with students, according to a news release from Ursinus College.
“The promise of an undergraduate education needs to be accessible and open to all,” Ms. Hannigan, a first-generation undergraduate student of mixed heritage and Native American descent, said in a prepared statement. “I certainly appreciate the process of change-making, having the opportunity to think differently, to experiment when it is combined with the creation of opportunity. We need to foster that sense of inquiry in students, and I think we are uniquely qualified to do this through the Ursinus Quest and the college’s distinctive curriculum.”
“During challenging times in higher education and our global community, Dr. Hannigan has been a transformative leader and partner creating impact across the Clarkson community. She has opened doors for new engagement with the Clarkson academic community, strengthened co-curricular programs and complementary learning experiences, and supported a renewal of the faculty governance,” Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins said in a prepared statement. “Most notably, Dr. Hannigan will likely continue at Ursinus, community-building on the issues that matter to students who want to lead in a world that acknowledges the importance of diversity and inclusion as part of solving the complex problems that confront our world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.