POTSDAM — Clarkson University has been recognized by Intelligent.com as one of the Top 50 Best Colleges in New York state and awarded top ranking status for eight degree programs.
The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
Intelligent.com analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with Clarkson University making it to the final list for eight degree programs. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program.
Clarkson was recognized for its Master of Science in Civil & Environmental Engineering, Master of Science in Computer Science, Master of Engineering in Construction Engineering Management, Master of Science in Data Analytics, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, MBA in Healthcare Management, and Master of Science in Supply Chain Management degree programs.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system, which includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. To learn more, please visit intelligent.com.
