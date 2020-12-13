POTSDAM — Researchers at Clarkson University are recruiting participants for a study on experiences of community engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will be asked to write about their experiences in an online questionnaire, and some participants may be asked to participate in an online interview.
All participants will be asked to complete the online questionnaire about their background and their experiences of their communities since the start of the pandemic. This questionnaire is expected to last approximately half an hour.
Some participants may be asked to speak to a member of the research team about these experiences, in an interview that takes place over Zoom. Participants will go through an initial screening process to ensure eligibility for the study
Participants will be given a $5 Amazon gift card for completing the online questionnaire. Participants who are interviewed will be given another $5 Amazon gift card for participating in the interview
For more information, please contact Liz Pienkos at phenlab@clarkson.edu or 315-268-2331.
