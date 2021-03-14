POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s Construction Engineering Management program has been ranked number 3 by Intelligent.com in its top 50 Construction Management Degree Programs.
The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 192 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
Intelligent.com evaluated each program on the basis of flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation, on a scale from 0 to 100. The top picks for the best Construction Management Degree program are affordable, respected, and flexible.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system, which includes student engagement, the potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. To learn more, visit https://www.intelligent.com/best-construction-management-degree-programs.
