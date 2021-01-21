POTSDAM — Clarkson’s Engineering and Management Program has been ranked as one of the top 25 programs in the country for 2021, by GreatBusinessSchools.org. The website is a portal for business students to research colleges and universities across the country.
An interdisciplinary program offered by the Reh School of Business and the Coulter School of Engineering, Clarkson’s Engineering & Management major teaches critical competencies inspired by industry, including technical problem-solving skills, team building, effective communication, multitasking, critical thinking and cross-functional decision-making. Utilizing Clarkson’s core strengths of engineering principles and technical problem-solving, in conjunction with managerial decision-making, students receive a balanced education designed to transform them into future business and engineering leaders.
“The E&M Program here at Clarkson is a great fit for the students we attract, who are looking for flexibility in a career centered on leadership and technology. Graduates are prepared to integrate the rapidly changing technical and managerial aspects of an organization,” said Professor Michelle Crimi, David Spatz ‘68 Endowed Chair for the Director of Engineering & Management Program.
To rank the best bachelor’s programs in engineering management, Great Business Schools editors researched accredited, reputable colleges and universities across the US offering a degree or dual degree in Engineering Management. From there, programs are ranked according to cost, reputation, and salary potential.
Students who graduated from Clarkson’s Class of 2019 Engineering & Management program had an average starting salary of over $61,400, with the highest starting salary at $100,000.
Engineering & Management majors have been recruited by companies such as Amazon, BAE Systems, Boston Organics, Eaton, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Gap Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., IBM, Johnson Controls, Pratt & Whitney, Procter & Gamble, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric, Snap-on Tools, The Walt Disney Company, Veritas Prime, Viking Cives and Volvo Group North America.
To find out more about rankings visit www.greatbusinessschools.org/best-engineering-management-degrees/.
