POTSDAM — The demand for a Clarkson University education continues to grow according to a press release from the college.
Clarkson has exceeded all first-year admissions targets for the incoming class of 2025. This fall, Clarkson will welcome more than 720 first-year students to its Potsdam campus when the Class of 2025 arrives on campus in August.
There continues to be strong enrollment in all programs, with growth particularly in the School of Arts & Sciences and health science-related degree programs that align to access to graduate programs in the Lewis School School of Health Sciences. This year’s class is also more diverse, with more than 30% of the incoming applicants underrepresented students.
As the job markets continue to change and evolve, a Clarkson education continues to prove to be a remarkable return on investment with starting salaries among the top 2% in the nation. The Class of 2020, which had a $64k average starting salary, proved the resiliency of the value of a Clarkson degree with more than 97% starting careers in their chosen field of study within six months of graduation during the height of the pandemic.
“Clarkson University is diversifying its approaches in how we recruit students and how the University continues to seek out what’s next in careers and industry. A Clarkson education truly ignites the things that are important to Class of 2025 and their families — a collaborative learning environment that is focused on research and education, and innovative experiences for all students, as well as rewarding career opportunities and joining an outstanding alumni network after graduation,” said Brian Grant, Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs.
Clarkson is also embarking on a major expansion and renovation of the Cora and Bayard Clarkson Science Center that will add 45,000 square feet to the nearly 110,000 square foot structure. The project will help Clarkson propel innovation in the arts and sciences by building a new paradigm focused on entrepreneurial science — and a world-leading facility to support a complete entrepreneurial ecosystem.
