POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Anthony G. Collins is among a group of education leaders from across the state named to New York’s Reimagine Education Advisory Council on Friday afternoon.
Aimed at preparing school districts and higher education institutions for reopening once directed by the state after the COVID-19 crisis subsides, the advisory council is comprised of a total of 19 educators, administrators and parents, and chaired by SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras.
“The creation of this new council is reflective of Gov. Cuomo’s thoughtful and forward-thinking leadership throughout this crisis,” Mr. Collins said. “While all sectors of the economy are being challenged to look beyond the status quo before COVID-19, education must be at the forefront of innovation in preparing students and supporting our communities to be future-ready.”
The collaborative advisory council work, according to the governor’s office, will involve “other experts and stakeholders,” as well as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the coming weeks “to develop a blueprint to reimagine education in the new normal.”
“When we closed school facilities because of the COVID-19 virus, our teachers and students rose to the occasion, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their heroic work,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday. “Like everything else, when we do reopen schools it’s not just about reopening as they were before, it’s about building back even better than before. The collective expertise and experience of this new advisory council will help answer key questions about how we can strengthen New York’s entire education system for decades to come.”
Seema Rivera, a STEM Education assistant professor at Clarkson’s Capital Region Campus and board member for Guilderland Central School District, has also been named to the council.
In addition to Mr. Malatras, Mr. Collins and Ms. Rivera, the council consists of:
n Kaweeda Adams, superintendent, Albany City School District
n Jaime Alicea, superintendent, Syracuse City School District
n Jody Gottfried Arnhold, founder, Dance Education Laboratory for 92nd Street Young Men’s and Young Women’s Hebrew Association
n Melodie Baker, director of education, United Way of Buffalo and Erie County
n Kyle Belokopitsky, executive director, New York State PTA
n Meg Benke, provost, SUNY Empire State College
n Jackie Burbridge, parent, Suffolk County
n Katie Campos, partner, Strategic Collective
n Stephanie Conklin, master teacher, South Colonie Central School District
n George Dermody, CEO, Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference
n Karol Mason, president, John Jay College of Criminal Justice
n Austin Ostro, president, SUNY Student Assembly
n Martin Palermo, master teacher, William Floyd School District
n Roger Ramsammy, president, Hudson Valley Community College
n Shannon Tahoe, interim commissioner, New York State Education Department
n Dennis Walcott, former chancellor, New York City Department of Education
n Randi Weingarten, president, American Federation of Teachers
