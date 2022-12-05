POTSDAM — A virtual roller coaster run by Clarkson University’s IMPETUS program allowed the public to whirl through the air Friday as part of a science experiment.
The Integrated Math and Physics for Entry to Undergraduate STEM (IMPETUS) program involves Clarkson students and faculty working with middle and high school students to mentor them in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
Joseph Judge, a fellow of the IMPETUS program and graduate student at Clarkson, ran the roller coaster simulator Friday.
“In this case,” he said, “we’re guiding them through the process of a science project with a little bit of pizazz to it.”
The virtual roller coaster was used to monitor its effects on anxiety by measuring heart rate and blood pressure before and after. The hope is that virtual realities such as this could be used as tools to help ease people into frightening experiences such as flying.
Mr. Judge said middle and high school students from all over the north country will be walked through the scientific method of the experiment, and some may even get to present their work at an upcoming conference in Albany.
The simulated roller coaster is grander than what might first come to mind when one thinks of virtual reality. This is not a pair of goggles you wear on your head. Instead, it’s a whole contraption you step inside that looks like an escape pod from Star Trek.
Once inside, you are fastened with multiple zig-zagging seat belts as if you were flying an F-16 fighter jet.
After that, Mr. Judge closes the hood, and regret sets in. My God, you think, what have I gotten myself into?
It’s pitch-black until an IMAX-like projector screen flashes on and guides you along the track. The contraption can — and does — spin a full 360 degrees of motion, including suspending you entirely upside down. It is, in effect, no different from an actual roller coaster.
The ride only lasts about 45 seconds, but it feels like eternity. Once it ends, and you can feel your stomach again, you step out, and Mr. Judge takes your blood pressure and heart rate. Undoubtedly, it will be higher than before.
The simulation is only used for special events, as there’s a limited number of people who know how to operate the software. But Mr. Judge said they plan to open it more often.
“The university basically told us that if we don’t use it, we’ll lose it,” he said.
