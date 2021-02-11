POTSDAM — Special banners were raised in downtown Potsdam Tuesday, designed to show appreciation and bring awareness to continuing efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Clarkson President Tony Collins and SUNY Potsdam President Kristin Esterberg hailed the initiative as part of the ongoing community efforts to manage the pandemic in a press release issued by the colleges.
The “One Community, Working Together to Stop the Spread” banners show both universities’ logos and are hung throughout the downtown Potsdam area as a show of appreciation for the community’s support of the colleges, and a reminder that we still need to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Potsdam’s new banners celebrate “One Community, Working Together to Stop the Spread,” with images of the two campus mascots, Max C. Bear and the Golden Knight, with reminders to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance.
“We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with all of the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley and this pandemic has not only strengthened that, but allowed us to form new ones across the community as well. Both institutions are striving to keep our entire community safe during these unprecedented times, not only while our students are on campus, but when they go out into the community as well. These banners are a good reminder for us all to make sure we are wearing our masks properly and observing social distancing no matter where we go in the area,” said Clarkson President Tony Collins.
“In times of trouble and moments of celebration, it becomes more clear than ever just how much our colleges and our community thrive when we work together. Just as much, we can see how our individual actions affect those around us. As we continue to fight this pandemic together, we are counting on every student, faculty and staff member -- and all of our neighbors and friends — to mask up and continue to take the safety precautions needed to protect our campuses and our community. We hope that these banners help to serve as a daily reminder that the Potsdam Bears, the Golden Knights and the entire North Country community are pulling together to stop the spread,” said SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg.
The colleges are particularly grateful for the leadership and support that they continue to receive from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, County Board of Health and St. Lawrence Health Systems, as well as from its “town/gown” partners, the Village and Town of Potsdam and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce.
The presidents extended their special thanks to Village of Potsdam Department of Public Works Superintendent Jim Corbett and staff members Dustin Bradley and Lee Cota, for installing the new banners despite the snowy weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.