Clarkson University alumna elected to Board of Trustees

POTSDAM — Clarkson University alumna Kathryn E. Campbell of Clayton, has been elected to Clarkson’s Board of Trustees. She will serve as a member of the financial affairs committee.
Campbell is head of U.S. Product Strategy and Development for Franklin Templeton Companies, LLC. She is responsible for driving the development of innovative product ideas on behalf of the retail, institutional, defined contribution, and insurance channels.
Since joining Franklin Templeton, Campbell has been specifically engaged in the firm’s Retirement Income and Multi-Asset solutions product innovation efforts and has also served as vice president/director of Regional Product Strategy, North America, and director of U.S. Product Strategy.
Campbell began her career in the financial services industry in 2007 and joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2019.
Prior to Franklin Templeton, she was vice president and managing director of Product Strategy at AllianceBernstein (AB) where she led a number of product initiatives across the firm’s equity, fixed income, and multi-asset product lineups. Before that, she worked for Gexpro and GE Supply.
Campbell is a licensed FINRA Series 7 representative and active participant of the DCIIA organization among other financial forums.
She has been a longtime supporter of the NYC chapter of Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit organization that supports veterans.
She earned her bachelor of science degree in engineering & management from Clarkson, where she currently serves as past president of the Alumni Association. Campbell has been a member of the Clarkson Alumni Council for 16 years, co-chairing the alumni outreach program targeting students, alumni and the Clarkson community.
While at Clarkson, Campbell was a member of the women’s soccer team and Delta Zeta sorority. She was an inaugural member of the Students in Free Enterprise organization, as well as a member of the Sigma Tau Iota and Phi Kappa Phi honor societies.
