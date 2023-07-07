Clarkson University graduates
Alexandria Bay
Colby Herrington, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biomolecular science, medicine and healthcare, biomedical science and technology minor
Brasher Falls
Jacob Dutch, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management, project management minor
Brownville
Kyle Nichols, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, environmental engineering
Canton
Blake Bennett, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor
Micheal Caracciolo, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, computer engineering, mathematics minor
Jacob Mattice, master’s degree and certificate, global supply chain management
Matthew Rosser, bachelor’s degree, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering
Abrinel Seeger, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, psychology, biology minor
Antonio Vecchio, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management
Carthage
Wyatt Mullin, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering
Amber Murray, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Hannah Orton, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering, materials engineering and gender and sexuality studies minors
Clayton
Emily Locke, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biomolecular science, honors program
DeKalb Junction
Morgan Prochaska, doctor of philosophy, interdisciplinary bioscience and biotechnology
Dexter
Mackenzie Lamon, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Mazzy Watson, master’s degree
Edwards
Emily Trudeau, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering, architectural and facilities engineering minor
Ellisburg
Thomas Ventiquattro, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering
Felts Mills
Jocelyn Bura, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, psychology minor
Glenfield
Jared Malone, master’s degree, physics
Gouverneur
Conagher Buckmaster, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor
Elaina Porter, master’s degree, environmental policy
Nathan Sitts, bachelor of science degree, with distinction, computer engineering, mathematics and electrical engineering minors
Hannawa Falls
Morgan Busch, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, computer science and mathematics
Elijah Schechter, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, political science and psychology
Hermon
Marcy Adams, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary liberal studies, business minor
Garrett Willard, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, chemical engineering, sustainable energy systems engineering, chemistry, and business minors
LaFargeville
Emma Timerman, bachelor’s degree, engineering and management, project management minor
Lisbon
Sara Evans, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management
Lowville
Andrew Kirkwood, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering
Skylar Schmitt, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, anthropology minor
Alex Thomas, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, civil engineering
Massena
Carlie Fowler, master’s degree, physics
Cameron Frost, bachelor’s degree, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering
Abby LaClair, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Olivia Nemier, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Erin O’Connell, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management
Carter Peets, bachelor’s degree, software engineering
Merrick Taraska, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management
Hannah Wilson, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, media and design
Morristown
Hannah Beebie, bachelor’s degree, biology
Norwood
Blake Richards, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, civil engineering; and bachelor’s degree, with distinction, environmental engineering
Ogdensburg
Alexander Bain, certificate degree, environmental management and global supply chain management
Hailee Farrand, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Nolan Grizzuto, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, materials engineering minor
Cooper Hunter, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, psychology, biology minor
Nicholas LaCombe, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis, mathematics minor
Alexa McKee, bachelor’s degree with great distinction, biology, honors program
Sarah Nichols, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Maria Pelusi, master’s degree, environmental science and engineering
Jordyn Sweeney, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Paige Weston, doctor of physical therapy
Parishville
Madison Yette, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, psychology, biology minor
Potsdam
Ali Abedi, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor
Eman Alanazi, doctor of physical therapy
Seth Anderson, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, civil engineering
Erik Backus, doctor of philosophy, engineering science
Rebecca Skoric Barringer, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
William Bergan, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management
Noah Bohl, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, environmental science and policy, biology minor
Brett Carey, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aerospace engineering, sustainable energy systems engineering
Andrew Caruso, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer engineering, software engineering minor
Cole Caruso, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer engineering, software engineering
Michele Cavalli, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Alex Galloway, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Kendra Gilbert, doctor of physical therapy
Felix Grimberg, master’s degree, environmental science and engineering
Thomas Hobbs, certificate, environmental management global supply chain management
Madison Howard, doctor of physical therapy
Kalani Kithuliya Rubasinghe Kattadige, doctor of philosophy degree, mathematics
Matthew Koscak, master’s degree, electrical engineering
Juliette LaRock, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, innovation and entrepreneurship, new product development and marketing and psychology minors
William Lin, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor
Patrick Maciel, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, communication, media and design, digital art minor
Benjamin Molloy, bachelor of science degree with distinction in computer science, robotics and mathematics minors
Cameron Palmer, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, computer engineering, honors program, computer science, mathematics, and software engineering minors
Kaleb Rathbun, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering
Cassandra Rogers, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary social sciences, psychology, literature and the arts, and history minors
Anthony Romano, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, mathematical economics, business minor
Arielle Santefort, doctor of philosophy, chemistry
David Santefort, doctor of philosophy, physics
Romano Sergi, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, financial information and analysis, project management minor
Maya Walker, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering
Daniel Wellings, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, media and design
Abigail Wolfe, bachelor’s degree, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry minor, physics minor
Weichen Xie, doctor of philosophy, mathematics
Mick York, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Redwood
Blake Hunter, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology
Rensselaer Falls
Cayden Emerson, bachelor’s degree, chemical engineering
Waddington
Maria Allen, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology
Richard Pandel, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, financial information and analysis; and bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, global supply chain management
Watertown
Kehinde Fasehun, bachelor’s degree, innovation and entrepreneurship, new product development and marketing and economics minors
Vy Huynh, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, aerospace engineering, mathematics and materials engineering minors
Julia Lavarnway, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, financial information and analysis, project management and economics minors
Richard Neddo, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, electrical engineering
Drew Safford, master’s degree, mechanical engineering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.