Clarkson University graduates

Alexandria Bay

Colby Herrington, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biomolecular science, medicine and healthcare, biomedical science and technology minor

Brasher Falls

Jacob Dutch, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management, project management minor

Brownville

Kyle Nichols, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, environmental engineering

Canton

Blake Bennett, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor

Micheal Caracciolo, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, computer engineering, mathematics minor

Jacob Mattice, master’s degree and certificate, global supply chain management

Matthew Rosser, bachelor’s degree, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering

Abrinel Seeger, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, psychology, biology minor

Antonio Vecchio, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management

Carthage

Wyatt Mullin, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering

Amber Murray, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Hannah Orton, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering, materials engineering and gender and sexuality studies minors

Clayton

Emily Locke, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biomolecular science, honors program

DeKalb Junction

Morgan Prochaska, doctor of philosophy, interdisciplinary bioscience and biotechnology

Dexter

Mackenzie Lamon, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Mazzy Watson, master’s degree

Edwards

Emily Trudeau, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering, architectural and facilities engineering minor

Ellisburg

Thomas Ventiquattro, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering

Felts Mills

Jocelyn Bura, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, psychology minor

Glenfield

Jared Malone, master’s degree, physics

Gouverneur

Conagher Buckmaster, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor

Elaina Porter, master’s degree, environmental policy

Nathan Sitts, bachelor of science degree, with distinction, computer engineering, mathematics and electrical engineering minors

Hannawa Falls

Morgan Busch, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, computer science and mathematics

Elijah Schechter, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, political science and psychology

Hermon

Marcy Adams, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary liberal studies, business minor

Garrett Willard, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, chemical engineering, sustainable energy systems engineering, chemistry, and business minors

LaFargeville

Emma Timerman, bachelor’s degree, engineering and management, project management minor

Lisbon

Sara Evans, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management

Lowville

Andrew Kirkwood, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering

Skylar Schmitt, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, anthropology minor

Alex Thomas, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, civil engineering

Massena

Carlie Fowler, master’s degree, physics

Cameron Frost, bachelor’s degree, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering

Abby LaClair, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Olivia Nemier, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Erin O’Connell, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management

Carter Peets, bachelor’s degree, software engineering

Merrick Taraska, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management

Hannah Wilson, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, media and design

Morristown

Hannah Beebie, bachelor’s degree, biology

Norwood

Blake Richards, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, civil engineering; and bachelor’s degree, with distinction, environmental engineering

Ogdensburg

Alexander Bain, certificate degree, environmental management and global supply chain management

Hailee Farrand, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Nolan Grizzuto, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, materials engineering minor

Cooper Hunter, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, psychology, biology minor

Nicholas LaCombe, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis, mathematics minor

Alexa McKee, bachelor’s degree with great distinction, biology, honors program

Sarah Nichols, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Maria Pelusi, master’s degree, environmental science and engineering

Jordyn Sweeney, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Paige Weston, doctor of physical therapy

Parishville

Madison Yette, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, psychology, biology minor

Potsdam

Ali Abedi, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor

Eman Alanazi, doctor of physical therapy

Seth Anderson, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, civil engineering

Erik Backus, doctor of philosophy, engineering science

Rebecca Skoric Barringer, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

William Bergan, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management

Noah Bohl, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, environmental science and policy, biology minor

Brett Carey, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aerospace engineering, sustainable energy systems engineering

Andrew Caruso, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer engineering, software engineering minor

Cole Caruso, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer engineering, software engineering

Michele Cavalli, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Alex Galloway, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Kendra Gilbert, doctor of physical therapy

Felix Grimberg, master’s degree, environmental science and engineering

Thomas Hobbs, certificate, environmental management global supply chain management

Madison Howard, doctor of physical therapy

Kalani Kithuliya Rubasinghe Kattadige, doctor of philosophy degree, mathematics

Matthew Koscak, master’s degree, electrical engineering

Juliette LaRock, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, innovation and entrepreneurship, new product development and marketing and psychology minors

William Lin, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor

Patrick Maciel, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, communication, media and design, digital art minor

Benjamin Molloy, bachelor of science degree with distinction in computer science, robotics and mathematics minors

Cameron Palmer, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, computer engineering, honors program, computer science, mathematics, and software engineering minors

Kaleb Rathbun, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering

Cassandra Rogers, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary social sciences, psychology, literature and the arts, and history minors

Anthony Romano, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, mathematical economics, business minor

Arielle Santefort, doctor of philosophy, chemistry

David Santefort, doctor of philosophy, physics

Romano Sergi, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, financial information and analysis, project management minor

Maya Walker, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering

Daniel Wellings, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, media and design

Abigail Wolfe, bachelor’s degree, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry minor, physics minor

Weichen Xie, doctor of philosophy, mathematics

Mick York, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Redwood

Blake Hunter, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology

Rensselaer Falls

Cayden Emerson, bachelor’s degree, chemical engineering

Waddington

Maria Allen, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology

Richard Pandel, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, financial information and analysis; and bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, global supply chain management

Watertown

Kehinde Fasehun, bachelor’s degree, innovation and entrepreneurship, new product development and marketing and economics minors

Vy Huynh, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, aerospace engineering, mathematics and materials engineering minors

Julia Lavarnway, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, financial information and analysis, project management and economics minors

Richard Neddo, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, electrical engineering

Drew Safford, master’s degree, mechanical engineering

