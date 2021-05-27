POTSDAM — Clarkson University has been granted a three-year National Science Foundation IUSE award for improving undergraduate software engineering course projects. Led by Clarkson University, the project will be a collaborative effort with Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Clarkson team includes Daqing Hou (PI), Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering & Director of Software Engineering; Yu Liu (co-PI), Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jan DeWaters (co-PI), Associate Professor of Institute for STEM Education; Mary Margaret Small (program evaluator), Educational Partnership Coordinator of Institute for STEM Education. The Virginia Commonwealth PI is David C. Shepherd, Associate Professor of Computer Science.
“Success in software engineering course projects is vital to the software industry. We are excited by the opportunity to design and develop novel course materials to significantly enhance the relevance and rigor of software engineering course projects. If successful, our long-term goal is to further deploy our materials at the national scale,” Professor Hou said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.