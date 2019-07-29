POTSDAM — A nearly $1 million grant has been awarded to Clarkson University that will be used to reduce bias in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
The $999,934 STEM Leadership, Equity, and Advancement of Faculty grant is from the National Science Foundation.
The LEAF grant is designed to reduce bias associated with gender and issues related to race, ethnicity, country of origin, sexual orientation, and disability.
It’s also supposed to support the development of inclusive leadership skills and the professional advancement of women STEM faculty, and to implement long-term systematic changes across the university that support those goals.
Clarkson Provost Robyn Hannigan said Clarkson’s STEM LEAF project can be a national model that leads to transformation.
Clarkson, like many other schools, has long recognized that changing demographics would have a profound impact on both its student body and faculty, she said.
“Decades ago it was noted that there is a shortage of women in STEM degree programs at the undergraduate level and significant effort was put forth to advance opportunity and access to close the gender gap, and these efforts were more or less successful. However, as we look at gender diversity in graduate programs and then to the faculty and up to higher education administration the representation of women plummets,” she said.
The NFS grant was secured by a five-member team that included Ms. Hannigan; Stephanie Schuckers, director of the Center for Identification Technology Research; William Jemison, dean of the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering; Laura Ettinger, an associate history professor; and Jennifer Ball, chief inclusion officer.
“Clarkson ignites connections across disciplines, industries and social cultures to create the entrepreneurial mindset and skill sets needed to innovate world-relevant solutions,” said Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins. “With the National Science Foundation’s award to advance STEM LEAF and our commitment to impacting positive change, Clarkson is well poised to drive innovation in the higher education community through an inclusive experience that shows our appreciation of differences that inform and enrich our lives.”
Ms. Hannigan said funds also will be used to support professional development of academic leaders and STEM women faculty in the development of inclusive leadership skills and to support STEM women faculty through training in self-advocacy, negotiation strategies and other topic areas.
The grant also will fund oral history interviews with Clarkson STEM women faculty. The oral history research project is designed to produce new information about women STEM faculty, especially at small technological institutions. The findings will be released through publications.
The STEM LEAF funding should help strengthen Clarkson’s ability to recruit and retain faculty, Ms. Hannigan said.
“We should see more success for our faculty as a whole as they are supported in advancing their careers and, if seeking such, in moving into leadership positions within and external to the institution,” Ms. Hannigan said. “Because of the success of our faculty and the diversity of the faculty, students will see role models and will gain confidence in remaining in STEM whether through a PhD and into the faculty or by supporting and mentoring others in entering STEM.”
