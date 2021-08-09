POTSDAM — Given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
Eric P. Carney received his bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Clarkson in 2001; a master’s in Aerospace Engineering at University of Maryland, College Park; and a master’s in Engineering Management from Clarkson in 2020.
Eric is the Program Chief Engineer for the Health Usage Management System, Electric Brake and General Actuation product lines at Collins Aerospace and holds a Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level III certification for systems engineering.
He serves as the Graduate Alumni Liaison on the Alumni Leadership Board and is a member of the Clarkson University Pep Band Alumni Association.
He resides in Shelburne, Vt.
Michele A. Gauger, PhD, JD, received dual degrees in chemistry and biomolecular science from Clarkson University. She later completed doctoral studies in biochemistry and biophysics and obtained a JD.
She is currently a Director of Client Relations for RPX Corporation, working with clients in a variety of technology sectors.
Michele has served as the regional president for Clarkson’s Bay Area alumni chapter since 2014. She organized and attended many regional events, assists in local recruiting efforts and has served as a panelist and speaker for Clarkson Development events, as well as on the Honors Program Alumni Advisory Board.
She resides in San Bruno, Calif.
Brynn M. Matkoski received her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Engineering and Management in 2006 from Clarkson University; and her MBA focused on supply chain operations at the University of Maryland.
Brynn has 15 years of experience in supply chain management and is currently a Senior Program Manager of Supply Chain Optimization with Amazon.
She stays actively engaged in the Clarkson University community, currently serving as the Regional Chapter President in Seattle, Washington. She has also volunteered as a Knight Class Presenter, a program that focuses on professional development skills for undergraduates.
She resides in Seattle, Wash.
Melanie L. Waldman received her bachelor’s degree in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Clarkson in 2011.
Melanie is a Senior Solution Consultant for Arctic Information Technology, where she helps clients achieve their goals through business analysis and enterprise system implementations.
She volunteers with her community’s Honor Flight hub and its charitable knitting program.
Melanie was one of the key alumni leaders involved with creating and executing the newest Clarkson tradition, Cold Out Gold Out. She serves as a Regional Chapter Vice President for Denver and received the Stub Baker Chapter Service Citation Award in 2017.
She resides in Edgewater, Colo.
Kevin MacVittie graduated from The Clarkson School in 2009 and received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in 2011 and PhD in Chemistry in 2014.
After moving to Austin, Texas, Kevin became the Chief Technology Officer for Skip-Line, where he currently specializes in hardware, software, and web applications to improve pavement-marking application.
He is a mentor for the Austin Technology Incubator TEX Venture Mentoring Service program at The University of Texas at Austin.
Before joining Skip-Line, Kevin served as the CEO/Co-Founder of RT Vision Labs, LLC, where he continues to provide consulting services.
Kevin stays active with the Clarkson community by consulting for Clarkson’s Shipley Center and mentoring students whenever possible. In 2020, he created a Share Clarkson Direct Scholarship to provide financial assistance for students over a four-year period.
Katelyn R. Karekos received her Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with Great Distinction from Clarkson University in 2016.
Katelyn is currently a Chemical Engineer at Barentz North America, working primarily in Research & Development in the Household, Industrial, and Institutional market.
Katelyn has stayed well connected to Clarkson ever since graduating and continues to help Clarkson grow its geographical footprint.
She currently serves as the Regional Chapter President in Southeast Florida and is very active with the COGO Committee and Alumni Admissions programs.
She resides in Boca Raton, Fla.
