POTSDAM — In a year that has seen a downturn in employment opportunities during a global pandemic, Clarkson University graduates in the Class of 2020 are reporting high placement rates and salaries.
Survey results show that 97% of all 2020 Clarkson University graduates had been placed in a full-time job in their chosen field of study, entered graduate school or joined the military within six months of graduation. Ninety-five percent of the undergraduate Class of 2020 responded to the survey.
The survey also showed that the average starting salary for Clarkson graduates was trending high once again. Class of 2020 undergraduates entered the workforce with an average salary of $64,384. In 2019, the national average starting salary was $53,889 for recent bachelor’s degree graduates. Recent graduate school alumni averaged a salary of $75,946.
“Many of our students pursue employment in essential roles in the STEM field, and that keeps employers coming back to recruit our students, even in a tough economy. When you pair that with our reputation for churning out top talent from strong programs, we see success,” said Career Center Director Margo Jenkins.
“Clarkson’s required professional experience was instrumental in our student’s success — when the competition heats up, their professional experience gives them a competitive edge compared to students who do not graduate with experience,” Jenkins said.
Twice a year, Clarkson holds career fairs where students can meet with nearly 200 potential employers in-person. Due to the pandemic, Clarkson’s Career Center staff had to find a new way to hold the Fall Career Fair.
“The Career Center team was able to think on their toes and flip our recruitment service model quickly, which led to 113 employers attending our Fall Fair while many schools canceled their fair altogether,” Jenkins said.
The Career Center hosts more than 1,000 one-on-one appointments per year. It also holds group workshops, classes, and events designed to prepare students for their job search. The Center offers interview preparation, resume and cover letter critiques, job search, and exploration assistance, offer and negotiation advice and more. The targeted services model ensures that students across all majors receive the assistance and job opportunities needed to succeed.
The survey captures information regarding how new college graduates fare in their careers within six months of graduation. The annual initiative provides clear, concise and consistent data on the outcomes associated with a college education on a national scale. Outcomes include types of employment (full or part-time, contract, freelance, etc.), additional education (accepted to graduate or professional school), still seeking employment or further education and starting salary for those employed full time. The survey is designed to provide trends data over time to inform the discussion about the value of higher education and Clarkson’s approach to advising for career success.
