POTSDAM — President Marc P. Christensen presided over his first Clarkson University Commencement Ceremony on Saturday afternoon at Cheel Arena.
“Today is a day for friends and family to celebrate your accomplishments,” he told Bachelor’s Degree recipients.
The graduates, led into the arena by the Brockville Pipe and Drums bagpipe band, were a portion of the 700 Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral degrees conferred by Clarkson on Thursday and Saturday.
Jeffrey Lopez Ricon, senior class president, told his classmate he would miss Clarkson.
“I am going to miss this town because of the people that make this university special,” he said.
He asked classmates to think of the faculty or staff members at Clarkson who made a difference in their time at the college.
The professors who inspired him most were the ones that challenged him.
“They not only challenged me, but they made me feel prepared for the real world.”
Clarkson is a special place, he said.
“We Golden Knights have a community,” he said. “We are more than classmates. We are willing to sacrifice time to help one another.
The university conferred an honorary degree upon Lt. General Rick Lynch of the U.S. Army, retired.
Lt. Gen. Lynch is a United States Military Academy at West Point graduate and holds a Master’s Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in mechanical engineering with a focus on robotics.
In his last position with the Army, he was responsible for 163 Army installations worldwide, with an annual budget of $12 billion and a workforce of 120,000.
“You are poised for greatness,” he told the graduates, “You are poised to make an impact across the world because of what you did here at Clarkson University.”
Success, he said, is not about money or titles. Instead, it is about doing good.
He listed three essential aspects of success.
Relationships are essential, he said.
“Focus on your family, and you will never regret it,” he said.
Don’t make enemies, he said.
“Don’t go around making people mad,” he said. “Be kind, be gentle.”
Successful people are disciplined, he said. They use their time appropriately.
“Focus on being disciplined with your health and wellness,” he said.
He urged graduates not to ignore their mental health.
Work ethic, he said, is the final step to success.
“Do every job superbly and be visible and be widely known,” he said.
Even the most minor job should be done as well as possible and you should make sure people know about it.
“The harder you work, the luckier you are,” he said.
Graduating senior Zachary Goad of Colchester, Vt., received the Levinus Clarkson Award. He was selected for the $1,000 award by a vote of the full University faculty based on his scholarship and promise of outstanding achievement.
University founders Elizabeth and Frederica Clarkson established the award in memory of their brother, Levinus, and was first awarded in 1909. This award and the Frederica Clarkson Award are traditionally given to the two top students in the graduating class.
Graduating senior Miranda Wolf of McDonough received the Frederica Clarkson Award. She was selected for the $1,000 award by a vote of the full university faculty based on her scholarship and promise of outstanding achievement.
Mr. Goad earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, finishing his undergraduate years with a 3.97 cumulative GPA. He has taken several graduate cross-listed courses that will go toward his pursuit of a Master’s Degree in chemistry. He has been honored as a Presidential Scholar nearly every semester.
After graduation, Mr. Goad will continue at Clarkson for one year pursuing a Master’s Degree in chemistry, after which he will enter active duty as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Air Force.
Miss Wolf, a member of the Honors Program, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and Policy with minors. She was a Presidential Scholar at Clarkson. She graduated with a GPA of 3.98. She was a member of Beta Beta Beta Biological National Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.
After graduation, she is pursuing a Master of Science in Environmental Policy from Clarkson, where she will be working as the acting Sustainability Coordinator for Clarkson’s Institute for a Sustainable Environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.