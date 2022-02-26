Clarkson University Graduates

Canton

Lissette Fernandez, master’s degree, civil and environmental engineering; and doctor of philosophy, civil and environmental engineering

Evan Ryan, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis

Maria E. Sergi, master’s degree

Carthage

Cassidee A. Stepanek, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, medicine and healthcare minor

Chaumont

Brooke E. Peters, bachelor’s degree, biology, medicine and healthcare minor.

Gouverneur

Raigan N. Morenz, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics minor

Hammond

Faith M. Hutton, bachelor’s degree, biology

Lisbon

Patrick Meade, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering

Lowville

Brooke Sophia Lyndaker, master’s degree, environmental policy

Massena

Angela N. Harvey, master’s degree, healthcare management

Jennifer Orlando, master’s degree, occupational therapy

Norwood

Kristen Ann Chambers, master’s degree, business of energy

Laura Dowdy, master’s degree

Allie R. Tessier, bachelor’s degree, engineering and management, mathematics minor, project management minor

Potsdam

Brandon Z. Bahr, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology

Megan R. Converse, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology, psychology minor

Gavin M. Flavell, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemical engineering, materials engineering minor

Bita Alipour Parvizian, master’s degree, civil and environmental engineering

Pallabita Paul, master’s degree

Maurice Peploski, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, physics, mechanical engineering

Alan E. S. Schay, master’s degree, electrical engineering

Craig C. Wells, doctor of philosophy, physics

Sackets Harbor

Marcus Menapace, bachelor’s degree, business intelligence and data analytics

Theresa

Anthony J. Seybolt, bachelor’s degree, distinction in electrical engineering, computer engineering, mathematics minor

Winthrop

Paytan Douglas, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, digital art minor

Bransen Kinnear, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering, mathematics minor

