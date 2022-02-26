Clarkson University Graduates
Canton
Lissette Fernandez, master’s degree, civil and environmental engineering; and doctor of philosophy, civil and environmental engineering
Evan Ryan, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis
Maria E. Sergi, master’s degree
Carthage
Cassidee A. Stepanek, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, medicine and healthcare minor
Chaumont
Brooke E. Peters, bachelor’s degree, biology, medicine and healthcare minor.
Gouverneur
Raigan N. Morenz, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics minor
Hammond
Faith M. Hutton, bachelor’s degree, biology
Lisbon
Patrick Meade, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering
Lowville
Brooke Sophia Lyndaker, master’s degree, environmental policy
Massena
Angela N. Harvey, master’s degree, healthcare management
Jennifer Orlando, master’s degree, occupational therapy
Norwood
Kristen Ann Chambers, master’s degree, business of energy
Laura Dowdy, master’s degree
Allie R. Tessier, bachelor’s degree, engineering and management, mathematics minor, project management minor
Potsdam
Brandon Z. Bahr, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology
Megan R. Converse, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology, psychology minor
Gavin M. Flavell, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemical engineering, materials engineering minor
Bita Alipour Parvizian, master’s degree, civil and environmental engineering
Pallabita Paul, master’s degree
Maurice Peploski, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, physics, mechanical engineering
Alan E. S. Schay, master’s degree, electrical engineering
Craig C. Wells, doctor of philosophy, physics
Sackets Harbor
Marcus Menapace, bachelor’s degree, business intelligence and data analytics
Theresa
Anthony J. Seybolt, bachelor’s degree, distinction in electrical engineering, computer engineering, mathematics minor
Winthrop
Paytan Douglas, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, digital art minor
Bransen Kinnear, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering, mathematics minor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.