Clarkson University graduates

The following students received degrees in May from Clarkson University in Potsdam. A ceremony will be held in August.

Adams

Jason Eggleston, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer science

Alexandria Bay

Austin G. Marshall, bachelor’s degree, biomolecular science, biomedical engineering minor

Black River

Sara Michele Hunsicker, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Canton

Sabrina Whitney Reed, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary social sciences, psychology minor

Maria E. Sergi, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis

Cape Vincent

Tanner James Docteur, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management, project management minor

Castorland

Chantal Raine Gerow, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, civil engineering

Steven Charles McHarg, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor

Chaumont

Emily Jean Fearnside, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemistry, war studies and psychology minors

Victoria Evelyn Travers, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication

DeKalb Junction

Megan M. Parkman, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, history minor

Holden Michael Perkins, bachelor’s degree, computer science, mathematics and information technology minors

Gouverneur

Belisena Elaine Hall, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, psychology, cognitive neuroscience and biology minors

Rachel Ashley Reed, master’s degree, mathematics

Harrisville

Adrian J. Avallone, bachelor’s degree, aeronautical engineering

Heuvelton

Nathalie Elizabeth Barr, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Karina C. Warren, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, human resources management minor

Lorraine

Isac M. Hess, bachelor’s degree, aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering

Madrid

Austin P. Lanning, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, mechanical engineering

Massena

Tyler D. Eddy, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, electrical engineering, mathematics minor

Tyler Alan Flynn, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis, mathematics minor, mathematical economics

Aaron Edward Richardson, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering

Morristown

Rachael A. Calhoun, doctorate of physical therapy

Chelsea Marie Hotaling, master’s degree, data analytics

Nicholville

Kelly Jo Wiese, master’s degree and certificate, global supply chain management

Norfolk

Mon Hadzovic, master’s degree and certificate, global supply chain management

Brandon R. Short, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering

Norwood

Laura Ashley Dowdy, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary social sciences, political science and gender and sexuality studies minors, psychology

Fiona Margaret Laramay, doctorate of philosophy, environmental science and engineering

Ogdensburg

Kylie L. Piercey, certificates, global supply chain management and environmental management

Potsdam

Katherine Mary Blanchard, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, global supply chain management, project management and psychology minors

Sultan Shamiul Bashar, master’s degree, data analytics

Rebecca Burns, bachelor’s degree, communication, social documentation

Brayden Robert Howard Chambers, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering

Joel Edward Hargrave, master’s degree

Anise Laurinda Sago, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, interdisciplinary liberal studies

Taylor E. Mustizer, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Alison Letitia Parker, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, chemistry minor

Liam Terrance Rice, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis

Paul Gregory Walker, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Redwood

Maurice Daniel Gionet, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering

Jesse Blane Peterson, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aeronautical engineering

Rensslaer Falls

Rachael E. Cougler, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management

Russell

Jason Joseph Burke, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, civil engineering

Waddington

Joel Gregory Hinkley, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor

Wade Garrett Lawrence, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering, sustainable energy systems engineering minor

Watertown

Hunter J. Kall, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology, cognitive neuroscience minor

Christopher Anthony Milligan, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering

Winthrop

Miranda Rosemarie Collins, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology

