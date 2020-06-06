Clarkson University graduates
The following students received degrees in May from Clarkson University in Potsdam. A ceremony will be held in August.
Adams
Jason Eggleston, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, computer science
Alexandria Bay
Austin G. Marshall, bachelor’s degree, biomolecular science, biomedical engineering minor
Black River
Sara Michele Hunsicker, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Canton
Sabrina Whitney Reed, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary social sciences, psychology minor
Maria E. Sergi, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis
Cape Vincent
Tanner James Docteur, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management, project management minor
Castorland
Chantal Raine Gerow, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, civil engineering
Steven Charles McHarg, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor
Chaumont
Emily Jean Fearnside, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemistry, war studies and psychology minors
Victoria Evelyn Travers, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication
DeKalb Junction
Megan M. Parkman, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, communication, history minor
Holden Michael Perkins, bachelor’s degree, computer science, mathematics and information technology minors
Gouverneur
Belisena Elaine Hall, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, psychology, cognitive neuroscience and biology minors
Rachel Ashley Reed, master’s degree, mathematics
Harrisville
Adrian J. Avallone, bachelor’s degree, aeronautical engineering
Heuvelton
Nathalie Elizabeth Barr, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Karina C. Warren, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, human resources management minor
Lorraine
Isac M. Hess, bachelor’s degree, aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering
Madrid
Austin P. Lanning, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, mechanical engineering
Massena
Tyler D. Eddy, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, electrical engineering, mathematics minor
Tyler Alan Flynn, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis, mathematics minor, mathematical economics
Aaron Edward Richardson, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering
Morristown
Rachael A. Calhoun, doctorate of physical therapy
Chelsea Marie Hotaling, master’s degree, data analytics
Nicholville
Kelly Jo Wiese, master’s degree and certificate, global supply chain management
Norfolk
Mon Hadzovic, master’s degree and certificate, global supply chain management
Brandon R. Short, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering
Norwood
Laura Ashley Dowdy, bachelor’s degree, interdisciplinary social sciences, political science and gender and sexuality studies minors, psychology
Fiona Margaret Laramay, doctorate of philosophy, environmental science and engineering
Ogdensburg
Kylie L. Piercey, certificates, global supply chain management and environmental management
Potsdam
Katherine Mary Blanchard, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, global supply chain management, project management and psychology minors
Sultan Shamiul Bashar, master’s degree, data analytics
Rebecca Burns, bachelor’s degree, communication, social documentation
Brayden Robert Howard Chambers, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering
Joel Edward Hargrave, master’s degree
Anise Laurinda Sago, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, interdisciplinary liberal studies
Taylor E. Mustizer, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Alison Letitia Parker, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, chemistry minor
Liam Terrance Rice, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, financial information and analysis
Paul Gregory Walker, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Redwood
Maurice Daniel Gionet, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering
Jesse Blane Peterson, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aeronautical engineering
Rensslaer Falls
Rachael E. Cougler, master’s degree and certificate, innovation and new venture management
Russell
Jason Joseph Burke, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, civil engineering
Waddington
Joel Gregory Hinkley, bachelor’s degree, global supply chain management, project management minor
Wade Garrett Lawrence, bachelor’s degree, electrical engineering, sustainable energy systems engineering minor
Watertown
Hunter J. Kall, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology, cognitive neuroscience minor
Christopher Anthony Milligan, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering
Winthrop
Miranda Rosemarie Collins, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology
