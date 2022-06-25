Clarkson University graduates
Calcium
Michael Kenneth Thomas, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering
Canton
John Patrick Bailey, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering, mathematics minor
Nicholas James Bos-Ladd, bachelor’s degree, political science and data science
Taylor Marie Dawley, doctorate, physical therapy
Sarah Elizabeth Gale, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Luke Alexander Gillis, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Maelea Marta Mercado, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering
Michael S. Perrault, master’s degree, business administration
Carthage
Caleb P. Null, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering
Olga Zubak, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biomolecular science and chemistry
Chase Mills
Samantha M. O’Keefe, bachelor’s degree, psychology, biology minor
Clayton
Gavin Wolfgang Wahl, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering
Colton
Summer Louise Scovil, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, interdisciplinary social science, law studies and gender and sexualty STFD minors
Gouverneur
Dakota Janay Breglia, bachelor’s degree, chemistry, materials engineering minor
Avery Marie Hawn, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, software engineering
Heuvelton
Olivia Rae Brown, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology
Lisbon
Alexis Kim Stoner, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, psychology minor
Lowville
Tyler Ernest Rook, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering
Kalani Scot Zehr, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering
Mannsville
Gavin H. Prevatt, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, chemical engineering, materials engineering minor; and bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, physics
Massena
Alexandra C. Allen, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering
Maris Makenzie Brockway, doctorate, physical therapy
Brittany Lee Condon, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering
Jennifer Lynn Hadley, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management
Matthew A. Newcombe, bachelor’s degree, business intelligence and data analytics
Norfolk
Dion James Aumbell, doctorate, physical therapy
Norwood
Alison Marie Greene, doctorate, physical therapy
Lara Jean Varden, doctorate, philosophy in interdisciplinary bioscience and biotechnology
Ogdensburg
Justyn Allen McCormick, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemical engineering
Maria G. Pelusi, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, environmental science and policy, biology minor
Potsdam
Andrew John Bennett, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management, biomedical engineering and project management minors
William Joseph Bergan, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, global supply chain management, communication minor
Igor Brendoym, doctorate, electrical and computer engineering
Rhiannon Soo-Yun Clements, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology, honors program, chemistry minor; and bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, communication, media and design
Shannon M. Cislo, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Allison C. Compeau, master’s degree, business administration; and certificate in innovation and new venture management
Lindsey Jean, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemical engineer, chemistry and mathematics minors
Jamie Jeong, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Matthew Michael Koscak, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, electrical engineering
Maura Sinead Maguire, master’s degree, environmental policy
Patrick James Morrow, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering
Daniel Joseph Perrotta, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor
Jayda M. Sullivan, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, global supply chain management, project management minor
Abigail A. White, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, civil engineering
Amanda Renee Elizabeth Zeglen, master’s degree, business administration
Redwood
Kelsey Cullen, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology
Russell
Jacob Charles White, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering
South Colton
Herbert Dillian Fountain, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biomolecular science, biology, biomed science and technology minor
Waddington
Emily Rose McBath, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering and environmental engineering
Watertown
Jaid Vivian Baytos, master’s degree, physician assistant studies
Sydney Elaine Roderick, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, and medicine and health care and psychology minors
Harry E. Werner, master’s degree, mechanical engineering
