Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins is greeted by graduates May 14 as he enters Cheel Arena for Clarkson University’s commencement ceremony. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Clarkson University graduates

Calcium

Michael Kenneth Thomas, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering

Canton

John Patrick Bailey, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering, mathematics minor

Nicholas James Bos-Ladd, bachelor’s degree, political science and data science

Taylor Marie Dawley, doctorate, physical therapy

Sarah Elizabeth Gale, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Luke Alexander Gillis, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Maelea Marta Mercado, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering

Michael S. Perrault, master’s degree, business administration

Carthage

Caleb P. Null, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering

Olga Zubak, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biomolecular science and chemistry

Chase Mills

Samantha M. O’Keefe, bachelor’s degree, psychology, biology minor

Clayton

Gavin Wolfgang Wahl, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering

Colton

Summer Louise Scovil, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, interdisciplinary social science, law studies and gender and sexualty STFD minors

Gouverneur

Dakota Janay Breglia, bachelor’s degree, chemistry, materials engineering minor

Avery Marie Hawn, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, software engineering

Heuvelton

Olivia Rae Brown, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology

Lisbon

Alexis Kim Stoner, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, psychology minor

Lowville

Tyler Ernest Rook, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering

Kalani Scot Zehr, bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering

Mannsville

Gavin H. Prevatt, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, chemical engineering, materials engineering minor; and bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, physics

Massena

Alexandra C. Allen, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering

Maris Makenzie Brockway, doctorate, physical therapy

Brittany Lee Condon, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering

Jennifer Lynn Hadley, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management

Matthew A. Newcombe, bachelor’s degree, business intelligence and data analytics

Norfolk

Dion James Aumbell, doctorate, physical therapy

Norwood

Alison Marie Greene, doctorate, physical therapy

Lara Jean Varden, doctorate, philosophy in interdisciplinary bioscience and biotechnology

Ogdensburg

Justyn Allen McCormick, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemical engineering

Maria G. Pelusi, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, environmental science and policy, biology minor

Potsdam

Andrew John Bennett, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, engineering and management, biomedical engineering and project management minors

William Joseph Bergan, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, global supply chain management, communication minor

Igor Brendoym, doctorate, electrical and computer engineering

Rhiannon Soo-Yun Clements, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology, honors program, chemistry minor; and bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, communication, media and design

Shannon M. Cislo, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Allison C. Compeau, master’s degree, business administration; and certificate in innovation and new venture management

Lindsey Jean, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, chemical engineer, chemistry and mathematics minors

Jamie Jeong, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Matthew Michael Koscak, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, electrical engineering

Maura Sinead Maguire, master’s degree, environmental policy

Patrick James Morrow, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering

Daniel Joseph Perrotta, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor

Jayda M. Sullivan, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, global supply chain management, project management minor

Abigail A. White, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, civil engineering

Amanda Renee Elizabeth Zeglen, master’s degree, business administration

Redwood

Kelsey Cullen, bachelor’s degree, with great distinction, biology

Russell

Jacob Charles White, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering

South Colton

Herbert Dillian Fountain, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biomolecular science, biology, biomed science and technology minor

Waddington

Emily Rose McBath, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering and environmental engineering

Watertown

Jaid Vivian Baytos, master’s degree, physician assistant studies

Sydney Elaine Roderick, bachelor’s degree, with distinction, biology, and medicine and health care and psychology minors

Harry E. Werner, master’s degree, mechanical engineering

