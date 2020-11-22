POTSDAM — Clarkson University is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review, the Sierra Club and the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.
Clarkson is featured in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2021 Edition. The Princeton Review chose the schools based on a survey of administrators at 695 colleges in 2019-20 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points in the process of choosing schools for the guide.
Clarkson was also recently named a “Cool School” by Sierra magazine. Sierra analyzed 312 colleges and universities in the United States and Canada on a wide range of environmental factors — from research and curriculum to campus energy use, transportation, and fossil fuel divestment.
Clarkson University is rated gold by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (AASHE STARS) program for its socially responsible investment in sustainability education and research. STARS is a transparent, self-reporting framework for colleges and universities to measure their sustainability performance.
“We are proud of these rankings, they show our dedication to sustainability. In fact, Clarkson is now operating on 100% renewable electricity, an important milestone on our journey to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025,” said Alex French, Assistant Director of Sustainability.
“We strongly recommend Clarkson to students who want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “Each and every one of the outstanding colleges in this edition of our guide offers both excellent academics and exemplary evidence of environmental commitment.”
Franek noted that The Princeton Review has seen a high level of interest among college applicants and their parents in colleges with green practices, programs, and offerings. Sixty-six percent of the 12,845 respondents (college-bound teens and parents) to The Princeton Review’s 2020 College Hopes & Worries Survey said that having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would affect their (decision to apply to or attend a school.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.