Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.