POTSDAM — Hughandra Newbold, of Nassau, Bahamas, a Physical Therapy student in Clarkson’s Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, is one of the winners of this year’s Anne-Marie Sirois Scholarship, provided by the New York/New Jersey Clinical Education Consortium.
The scholarship was developed to honor Sirois’ contributions to physical therapy clinical education by providing financial assistance to students to enable them to reach their clinical education goals.
Dr. Jaime Bicknell, PT, DPT, Director of Clinical Education, says, “Hughandra is truly deserving of this reward. She is a hardworking and compassionate individual. We are very proud of her accomplishments and know she will continue to reach all of her personal and professional goals in the field of Physical Therapy!”
The regional leader in Physical Therapist clinical education, the NYNJPTCEC is an innovative group that fosters partnership and collaboration between academic, clinical and professional organizations through a research-driven approach to positively impacting and supporting clinical education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.