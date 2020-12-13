POTSDAM — Daniel R. Eno, an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Statistics in the Coulter School of Engineering’s CRC Engineering Program, has earned the Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark for his newly developed online course, EE603/ME578/BOE620, Statistical Methods for Reliability and Life Data Analysis.
The QM Certification Mark is the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality and represents Clarkson’s ongoing commitment to creating learning environments that provide learners with a clear pathway to success. The course was certified on Dec. 3, following a rigorous review process.
The certification is the result of Clarkson’s dedication to continuous improvement, including the innovative work of course professor Eno in partnership with Clarkson’s Teaching & Learner Corner Senior Instructional Designer Loretta Driskel to design and develop the course to align with QM’s standards. The course is now listed on the QM directory of certified courses from colleges and universities across the nation. Additionally, the QM Seal of Recognition will now be displayed on the front page of Eno’s online course.
“The QM Standards are very thorough, and made me think of things that I had never considered from a learner perspective,” Eno said. “It was especially helpful to begin developing the course with the QM Standards from the outset; it helped me build a sound structure into the course, making the official review relatively straightforward. Clarkson’s educational technology staff was extremely helpful in working through the course development and review process — a great team to work with!”
The QM Official Review provided independent validation of the quality, learner-focused course design found in the Statistical Methods for Reliability and Life Data Analysis course. Reviews are conducted by QM-Certified Reviewers and use the Quality Matters Rubric and associated Standards, which are based on research and best practices. A course earns the QM Certification Mark once it meets QM Rubric Standards at the 85% threshold or better and meets all Essential Standards.
