POTSDAM — Clarkson University recognized 139 graduates at its annual December recognition ceremony Saturday morning in the university’s Andrew M. Schuler Indoor Recreation Center.
Following remarks from Jeffrey Taylor, associate vice president of student affairs and global initiatives and Provost Robyn Hannigan, mechanical engineering degree recipient Steven P. Napolitano delivered a brief speech to his fellow graduates.
“From day one of orientation, we were told that at Clarkson University you defy convention,” Mr. Napolitano said. “As December graduates, we emulate that saying better than anybody else.”
Mr. Napolitano was set to graduate in June, but after being diagnosed with stage II Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January, he took a leave of absence to complete treatment and recover. His enduring goal: to return to Clarkson and earn his degree.
By July 23, Mr. Napolitano was in remission and enrolled again in the fall semester.
“We, as human beings, are not limited by our bodies, but only by our minds,” he said. “I say to my fellow graduates, Clarkson has equipped us, now it is our turn to go out and become the warrior that has been in us all.”
Brian Grant, vice president for enrollment and student advancement, and Matthew Draper, vice president for development and alumni relations, both Clarkson alumni, spoke just before guest speaker Russ H. Marvin took the podium.
Mr. Marvin, a 1988 Clarkson graduate, serves as the CEO of LC Drives, a Potsdam-based electric motors manufacturing start-up.
“I was sitting where you are today, in I think, similarly uncomfortable chairs, and I was not going to survive this,” Mr. Marvin recalled of his own Clarkson graduation ceremony.
After spending a sleep-deprived week working on a Mini Baja car for an engineering competition and driving through the night to arrive at graduation the next morning, Mr. Marvin promptly fell asleep at the start of the ceremony. Turning to his right before nodding off, he said, “Hi, I’m Russ Marvin, please wake me up if they call my name.”
Mr. Marvin assured the crowd he had been awakened by his neighbor and received his awards, and left students with some parting advice.
“If you follow your way of many of your peer alumni to entrepreneurship, embrace it, don’t fight it,” he said. “Follow your dreams, and make the world a better place to be.”
Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins closed with his remarks, during which he recognized a few individual students for their academic and athletic achievements.
Administrators and faculty proceeded with awarding seven doctoral degree recipients, 32 master’s degree recipients and 100 bachelor’s degree recipients, the majority of whom had completed engineering programs.
