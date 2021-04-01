POTSDAM — The Multimedia Educational Resource for Learning and Online Teaching-MERLOT (www.merlot.org) has recognized Clarkson University’s Loretta Driskel with a 2021 MERLOT Peer Reviewer Extraordinaire Award.
The Peer Reviewer Extraordinaire award honors the hard work and generous donation of time, energy and enthusiasm that reviewers direct toward the growth and development of MERLOT. Driskel received the 2021 MERLOT Peer Reviewers Extraordinaire Award for her contributions and was presented with the award at the Online Learning Consortium’s (OLC) Innovate Virtual Conference in March 2021.
The award recognizes successful completion of MERLOT peer review training, timely completion of fifteen or more Peer Reviews in the past 12 months, and submitted a minimum of 5 materials to the MERLOT collection during that period.
Loretta Driskel is senior instructional designer at Clarkson University’s Teaching and Learning Corner. She has successfully served as a MERLOT Peer Reviewer for several years. As a MERLOT Peer Reviewer, Ms. Driskel’s work helps to expand the MERLOT collection of high-quality web-based, open-access interactive teaching and learning materials for the industry.
MERLOT (www.merlot.org) is an international initiative enabling faculty to integrate technology into higher education. It is an online community of faculty, staff, students, and institutions collaborating to increase the quantity of high-quality web-based, interactive teaching and learning materials. The MERLOT website is a free “gateway” for these web-based materials. Finding web-based materials to incorporate into one’s course is just the first step for faculty; faculty must also decide if the materials are correct, effective teaching-learning tools, and easy to use. A continually growing collection of high-quality online teaching and learning materials is realized through MERLOT’s peer review process. MERLOT conducts the peer review of online materials and ensures reliable and valid reviews through the selection and training of the editorial board members as well as on-going support for the review process. The MERLOT Community offers additional services to both instructors and students that help improve the learning process.
For more information about the MERLOT Awards Program, contact Jane Moore Jane.Moore@csulb.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.