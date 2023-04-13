MASSENA — Clarkson University student James Gillis has joined in the effort to promote fishing in the town of Massena.
“Absolutely. We’d love to give back and we’d love to help out,” he said.
Town of Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald R. Meissner told the town board that he was promoting Massena’s fishing at a sports show in New Hampshire recently. And that’s where Mr. Gillis became part of the picture.
“I had a kid come up to me with his father. He said, ‘Remember me?’ That kid was now grown up,” Mr. Meissner said. “The father told the story that years ago when we first started doing these sports shows, he brought his son in and his son told me, ‘I want to be a fisherman. I want to sometime make my life in fishing.’”
That dream turned into a reality, he said.
“So now, move ahead to that day, and they told me he just drove back from this area. He’s attending Clarkson as a member of the class of 2024 to become president of the Clarkson Bass Team. They’ve got 60 members. He actually wants to have dinner with us and talk about all the things that the Clarkson Bass Team can help us do here, including some conservation measures, to give back,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said Mr. Gillis “represents a different age group that wants to be part of what we’re doing.”
In addition, “He’s extraordinarily bright,” Mr. Meissner said.
Mr. Gillis, a junior seeking a degree in civil engineering, said fishing has been a part of his life since he was a youngster.
“It’s something that I’ve done since I was 12. My dad and I have always done it. Every summer growing up, we would go out on the weekends, take the boat out and go fishing. It wasn’t really until I got a little older that I realized that there is a competitive format for bass fishing and that it was actually a competitive sport,” he said.
Now, Mr. Gillis said, fishing is his recreational life.
“I do a ton of it. I spend almost the majority of the weekends of my summers now fishing and practicing for tournaments, and it’s getting crazy,” he said.
It’s always a thrill when there’s a nibble the end of the line.
“I played hockey my entire life. Getting a bite when you’re in a tournament is more of an adrenaline rush than probably scoring a game-winning goal in any game,” Mr. Gillis said. “This past year, we were down at the college national championship and our first fish we caught was a five-pounder and the adrenaline rush is unbelievable.”
The Clarkson University Competitive Bass Fishing Team was founded in 2017 and has grown, according to its website. Noting that there is a world-famous bass fishery in the university’s backyard — the St. Lawrence River — its anglers participate in several tournaments each year. This week, on April 9 and 10, they fished in the Collegiate Bass Fishing Series at the Barnett Reservoir in Jackson, Mississippi.
The team is coached by 2018 Clarkson graduate Donnie Duprey. Dante Piraino, of the class of 2021, is the associate coach.
“It’s grown a whole lot,” with about members during in inception, Mr. Gillis said. “Now we’re up to a total of 60 members.”
Clarkson officials have been supportive of the team. He said that before his retirement, former President Anthony G. Collins provided some matching funding to assist with the purchase of a boat for the team.
“Clarkson’s really stepped up and they’ve helped us out,” he said. “We have a team boat now. It’s just a huge step in the right direction.”
The team is active for about nine months out of the year.
“Pretty much all summer. Just any time we’ve got open water. We have our first event April 29 and we’ve got a couple over the summer and we’ll go all the way to October,” Mr. Gillis said.
The team is active in tournaments around New York, Mr. Gillis said.
“Within the state of New York, we fish the New York Bass Nation Trail. It’s basically a four-tournament trail, kind of your best three of the four and the best college moves on to the college national championship, which is the best colleges in the nation,” he said. “I believe the past four years, one Clarkson team each year has won that out.”
Mr. Meissner said Mr. Gillis told him there is an organization of colleges in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, “that have a number of these college teams, and he feels he can bring them all together for some event here in Massena.”
“I’m sure I could,” Mr. Gillis said.
As a junior at Clarkson, he has two more years of college fishing eligibility, “and I plan on using it all,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Meissner continues to focus his attention on this summer’s Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Big Bass Tour, scheduled for July 28 to 30 at the Massena Intake.
“The other thing that I want you to know that I’m working on constantly is this Big Bass Tour because this is a big, big deal,” he said.
He said he had spoken with representatives in Florida and Texas.
“It’s important that we realize that they do all the analytics and the marketing for Major League Fishing and the FLW (Fishing League Worldwide.) They’re a huge organization,” Mr. Meissner said. “When I started talking to them about ideas that I had of how we could promote, their answer to me is, ‘Listen, this is what we do on a huge level. We’re already working on this.’ When I talked to them the other day, they’ve already been reaching out into Canada and to this area because they want to bring as many Canadians over here to be part of this.”
Mr. Meissner also continues to promote Massena’s fishing at sports shows he participates in.
“Each one of these sports shows that we attended, they were different. Each town has a different cultural group of people, but also each day is different,” he said. “On Fridays, all the bass guys, the guys that are going to be coming and fishing the tournaments, they come in. They want to know what’s the newest and the best thing. On Saturdays, it’s families, and they have a whole different interest. They’re more interested in all the other things that they can do in Massena when they’re here. They want to catch fish, but they don’t care for the bass, walleyes or whatever.”
