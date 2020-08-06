POTSDAM — Water quality issues have plagued some New York State lakes for decades, and recently, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo challenged Clarkson University and SUNY ESF to develop new technologies to try to reduce harmful algal blooms, or “HABs”, in Lake Neatahwanta this summer.
SUNY ESF and Clarkson University will demonstrate the effectiveness of their experimental inventions this summer. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will host a virtual public information session about the deployment of the experimental projects on Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lake Neatahwanta is a 715-acre lake near the city of Fulton, Oswego County, used for recreation, including swimming, boating, and fishing. The lake has widespread HABs each year. Recent lake water quality data, collected by DEC, indicates the lake is eutrophic with high levels of nutrients, algae, and toxins associated with HABs. HABs on Lake Neatahwanta have been documented since the start of DEC’s HAB monitoring program in 2012, and typically appear in May and persist throughout the summer into late October.
In March 2019, New York State designated Clarkson University and SUNY ESF to co-lead a new Center of Excellence (CoE) in Healthy Water Solutions to deliver synergistic problem-solving on the wide range of water issues impacting the Empire State. Clarkson’s world-class technical and engineering innovation expertise in healthy water systems and ESF’s renowned expertise in monitoring, watershed ecosystem management, and solution development uniquely position the CoE to create and leverage partnerships across the public-private sectors. Through the new Clarkson — SUNY ESF CoE in Healthy Water Solutions, New York State is creating an international model for protecting the public’s health and State’s ecosystems while serving as an engine for economic growth and vitality.
SUNY ESF and Clarkson University have each developed a novel HAB mitigation technology. The technologies are hydrodynamic cavitation with hydrogen peroxide and electrochemical oxidation filtration, respectively. While these technologies are currently in prototype status, DEC anticipates that both institutions will have full-scale, deployable devices ready for evaluation of the treatment of HABs this summer.
Clarkson President Tony Collins said, “We recognize the national and statewide sense of urgency to protect New York’s valuable water resources and together, we have developed new technology to mitigate new threats and help ensure the quality of our water resources for generations.”
To register for the Aug. 12 virtual public information session, visit http://wdt.me/FUUbVn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.