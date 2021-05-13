POTSDAM — More than 750 Clarkson University students will be granted bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at commencement ceremonies in May in Cheel Arena.
Due to current state guidance on capacity requirements, and to allow each student the option to bring two guests, multiple ceremonies in Cheel Arena are scheduled for Thursday, May 13, and Saturday, May 15. As in the past, all ceremonies will have video options for remote guests.
During the weekend, the Levinus Clarkson Award and the Frederica Clarkson Award will be bestowed upon two students, respectively, who have demonstrated unsurpassed scholarship and promise of outstanding academic achievement. Faculty members will be honored with the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award and the Clarkson University Distinguished Teaching Award.
The weekend also will be marked by the commissioning of United States Army and Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) cadets on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. in Cheel Arena.
On May 22, Clarkson will celebrate the Class of 2020 with their commencement ceremony. This Commencement ceremony recognizes the 949 May 2020, August 2019 and December 2019 graduates, who have earned 22 doctor of philosophy degrees, 20 doctor of physical therapy degrees, 263 master’s degrees, eight advanced certificates and 636 bachelor’s degrees, as well as two honorary degree recipients.
For the latest information about the commencement ceremonies go to https://www.clarkson.edu/parents-family/commencement-ceremonies.
