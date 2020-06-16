POTSDAM — In the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd and amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, Clarkson University has established a new scholarship, endowed by Clarkson Board of Trustees Chair Thomas L. Kassouf.
The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship is designed to “invest in a new generation of young black Americans poised and ready to lead our nation both professionally and in demanding racial justice and endeavoring to make a positive impact on the world,” according to the university.
During Mr. Floyd’s private June 4 memorial service at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis, North Central President Scott Hagan challenged universities to establish funds for black students. In response to that challenge, Mr. Kassouf and his wife, Lynn T. Kassouf, both Clarkson alumni, said they committed to creating a Clarkson fund, which, in partnership with the university, will provide a tuition-free scholarship to an incoming student starting this fall, renewable over four years.
Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed when Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white and now former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an apparent arrest last month. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that neck restraint occurred after Mr. Floyd was unresponsive, according to the initial Minnesota District Court criminal complaint filed against Chauvin, who was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and originally charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison on June 3 announced the murder charge lodged against Chauvin has been increased to second-degree murder, carrying a maximum prison sentence of 40 years in Minnesota. Three other former police officers who stood by — Thomas Lane, 37, J.A. Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34 — were charged this month with two counts each of aiding and abetting, one each for second-degree murder and one for second-degree manslaughter. The charges carry maximum prison sentences of 40 and 10 years, respectively.
“Inspired by the honest dialogue and listening forums taking place within our university community on the injustices that many in our black community face all too often, Tom and Lynn Kassouf came forward without hesitation to make a clear statement to our community,” Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins said in a statement. “Their humanity and generosity compel us to accelerate an agenda for permanent change. We will address racism by examining ourselves, our community taking action and holding ourselves accountable.”
The June 11 scholarship announcement follows a digital community forum on racism hosted by Clarkson, after which, Mr. Collins affirmed “Black Lives Do Matter” in a June 5 message to the campus community.
Students interested in applying for the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship may contact the Clarkson admissions office for more details, at admissions@clarkson.edu or 1-800-527-6577.
Community members who want to make donations to grow the endowment fund for the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund should contact Matt Draper, vice president of development and alumni relations, at mdraper@clarkson.edu.
