CANTON — SUNY Canton welcomed back the Class of 2020 for its 112th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.
Only graduates and college officials were present at the event, which followed New York state guidelines on capacity, mask-wearing and COVID-19 testing. The ceremony was livestreamed on the SUNY Canton website for families and friends to watch online.
College Council Chairman Ronald M. O’Neill, Class of 1963, opened the ceremony via video message by telling the graduates they share a special bond due to the difficult circumstances under which they finished their final semester.
“Being a member of the Class of 2020 is like being part of an exclusive club. No one has — or will have — the same college experience,” Mr. O’Neill said. “Cherish your friendships and support one another in this new phase of your lives. I encourage you to stay connected with the college by attending reunions and homecomings. There are better days ahead and more memories to make.”
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran gave special recognition to those who were essential workers, volunteers or military members during the past year. To the rest of the graduates, he challenged them to use the knowledge they have acquired to help their communities in the months ahead.
“As a SUNY Canton student, you have been taught to analyze and problem-solve,” Mr. Szafran said. “These skills won’t be valuable just to your career, but to society as well. The pandemic has changed all of our lives. How you respond will change the future.”
He then introduced two recipients of the outstanding graduate awards: Noelle M. Niemiec, a health and fitness promotion major from Staten Island, and Adam S. Petric, a business administration major from Toronto. Michael E. White, a sports management major from Staten Island, was recognized as the recipient of the David R. Maynard Student Activities Award.
In the senior class address, Student Government Association Vice President Anthony Figueroa, Class of 2022, praised the graduates for their resiliency.
“You have faced so much adversity over the past year,” Mr. Figueroa said. “You were forced to figure things out a little earlier than expected, while trying to stay safe at the same time. This made everything ten times harder than it already was, but you made it. You made it because you are strong and determined.”
A recording of the event, as well as a special commencement video, can be viewed at www.canton.edu/commencement/video2020.
An in-person ceremony for the Class of 2021 is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 15 in the college’s Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center.
Only graduates and college representatives are permitted to attend, and the event will be livestreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.