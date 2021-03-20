MASSENA — One color fits all for graduation gowns at this year’s Massena Central High School commencement ceremonies.
At the request of the high school Diversity Club and approved by administrators, all students will wear gender-neutral red graduation gowns, rather than the blue that are typically worn by males and red that are typically worn by females.
The change was approved by administrators following a survey of students that Board of Education member Kevin Perretta questioned during Thursday’s meeting.
“There was a survey put out that basically said, ‘We’re moving to one color.’ The first question was, ‘If we were to switch to a single color, would you support this?’ That didn’t ask what the color was. What was the purpose of the survey? Just to get the color?” he asked. “If it’s a vote, it’s a vote, but it seemed like it was rammed down their throat. One group came with a concern about the color of the gowns. It was a minority group and we changed the whole graduation. I think we should consider looking at those in a broader sense before we do it. If it’s going to be a democratic process, it’s a democratic process. If it’s not, it’s not. I don’t think we should be all over the place.”
Superintendent Patrick Brady said there were times when the needs of the minority outweighed the majority, and this was one of them.
“So, was that the only option that was considered? Were they given any other options besides one color?” Mr. Perretta asked.
“I don’t think there was a question about picking their own color. The question was whether they approve going to one color,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the students in the Diversity Club had brought their request to the Policy Committee last year. The Policy Committee had tweaked the district’s dress code policy earlier last year to address concerns by Mr. Perretta about the use of stoles and cords at graduation.
“They looked at the policy and decided it wasn’t a Board of Education change in policy, that it would be left up to the administration to make a decision, and that’s how we went forward,” Mr. Brady said.
Policy Committee Chairman Paul Haggett agreed that it wasn’t up to the committee, but rather administrators to make the decision.
“The Policy Committee recommendation was that the dress code states that there is to be traditional graduation attire and that the Native American students can dress in their traditional fashion if they so choose. Otherwise, it’s traditional cap and gown. Nowhere in the policy does it mention red or blue. It says traditional graduation attire or words to that effect,” he said.
Senior Delany Durant, who serves as the student representative on the Board of Education, said she agreed with Mr. Perretta.
“The survey went out, but all of the students are completely in the dark over this topic. It was just kind of decided by a few students,” she said. “If it hadn’t been determined to be only one color, would you let students, no matter if they’re part of the minority or not, determine what color they want to wear so that everybody can be happy with the decision? When you fill out your form, you choose what color, red or blue.”
“That’s a decision I would have to go back to the high school administration and have that discussion,” Mr. Brady said.
Board President Patrick Bronchetti said, if it was up for a vote, he would choose one color.
“The issue came up because of diversity. Some students may not want to choose a gender. I think one color is the right answer. It’s just my opinion,” he said.
Mr. Brady asked Ms. Durant if students might be happier if they were able to choose their color between the red and blue.
“I do think so, and I don’t think it would be much harder to implement than how we order our caps and gowns. There can be a check box, would you prefer red or blue, and that I think would be really easy to do. I think the students would think it was nice that they could choose and the minority feel like they were taken into consideration as well,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.