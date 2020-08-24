BATON ROUGE, La. — Quinn Ceilly, of Cleveland, recently was selected to serve on The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi’s 2020-2022 Council of Students. The council, comprised of seven student vice presidents from chapters across the nation, will serve as the student engagement committee for the Society.
Ceilly, initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2019, is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology, cognitive science at State University of New York at Oswego. She will serve a two-year term on the council during the 2020-2022 biennium.
The council, established in 2007, is tasked with enhancing communication with student vice presidents, planning and hosting a student leadership conference, and interacting with student vice presidents in the Society’s five divisions, among other tasks.
Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in the United States and the Philippines.
To learn more about the council, visit www.PhiKappPhi.org/CouncilOfStudents.
