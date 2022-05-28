Clifton-Fine Central School class leaders
STAR LAKE — The 2022 class leaders at Clifton-Fine Central School are Karina Benzel, valedictorian; and Carlie-Mae Huckle, salutatorian.
Karina Benzel
Miss Benzel is the daughter of William and Judy Benzel, Wanakena.
Among awards received are the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, Student Sage Award from Sage Colleges, Clarkson Leadership Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award; and was named an Academic All-Star by 7 News.
Among her activities are National Honor Society, serving as president, student council, serving as co-president, language club, Envirothon, varsity soccer, basketball and track and field, figure skating, band, school fundraisers, community service activities and employment. She serves as class president.
Miss Benzel will major in business at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Carlie-Mae Huckle
Miss Huckle is the daughter of Brittany Sullivan, Star Lake.
Among awards received are the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, Clarkson Achievement Award, Elmira College Key Award, Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award and a St. Lawrence University Augsbury/North Country Scholarship nominee.
Among her activities are National Honor Society, student council, serving as treasurer, language club, serving as vice-president, Envirothon, varsity soccer, volleyball, track and field, softball and cross country, band, chorus, school musicals, school fundraisers, community service activities and employment. She serves as class vice-president and secretary.
Miss Huckle will major in early childhood education at SUNY Potsdam.
