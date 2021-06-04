Clifton-Fine Central School class leaders
STAR LAKE — The 2021 class leaders of Clifton-Fine Central School are Aidan Benzel, valedictorian; and Garrett Simmons, salutatorian.
Mr. Benzel is the son of William and Judy Benzel, Wanakena. Among awards received are the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, Student Sage Award from the Sage Colleges and Clarkson Achievement Award; and was a St. Lawrence University Augsbury/North Country Scholarship nominee. A recipient of an Academic All-Star from 7 News WWNYTV, he is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, serving as secretary, language club, Envirothon, and varsity soccer, basketball, baseball and track and field; and participates in community service events.
Mr. Benzel plans to attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point.
Mr. Simmons is the son of James and Stephanie Simmons. Among honors received are the Clarkson School Scholar Award, Student Sage Award from the Sage Colleges, University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Elmira College Key Award and Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award; and was a St. Lawrence University Augsbury/North Country Scholarship nominee.
He is a member of National Honor Society, student council, jazz band, school musicals and fundraiser and community service activities.
Mr. Simmons completed his senior year at The Clarkson School and plans to continue through Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in history.
